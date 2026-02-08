That Time Guy Fieri Was Accused Of Being 'Impossible To Work With'

Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri recently made waves online with his surprisingly conservative appearance in a Super Bowl ad campaign for the appliance manufacturer Bosch. But well before he swapped his spiky blonde hair for a brown bowl cut, Fieri exploded onto the celebrity chef scene with "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (often shortened to "DDD"), an exploration of great greasy spoons nationwide — a show which led to significant controversy for Fieri and Food Network.

In 2011, "DDD" co-creator David Page filed an explosive lawsuit against Fieri and the network, alleging that the host had developed an abnormally large ego that fueled a hostile work environment. Page accused Fieri of surrounding himself with sycophants who excused abhorrent behavior, allegedly including a slew of homophobic and antisemitic comments, as well as sexually inappropriate behavior.

Eater reported at the time that a Fieri spokesperson said he's "a standup guy who does right by people. He would never make the kind of comments attributed to him in this story, and anyone who knows or has even met him knows that." But that wasn't the end of this case of he-said, he-said.