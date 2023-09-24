It's True: Add Peanut Butter To Your Burger Mix For The Juiciest Bite
A burger patty should be juicy, meaty, and above all, moreish. A delicious burger can be finished in minutes (if not seconds), leaving you pondering how you devoured it so quickly. If you're struggling to picture this, perhaps you haven't found the perfect addition to your burger mix that could really make the flavors and texture shine. Peanut butter might be the extra ingredient you've been missing all along.
Imagine the peanut butter's smooth buttery consistency folded into a burger meat mixture. It elevates the texture of the whole patty and adds a slightly nutty tinge that pairs beautifully with the beef. Simply combine creamy peanut butter with seasoned ground beef in a large bowl. Shape into patties before grilling and serve. Garnish with your favorite toppings, and voilà, a burger with a moist center that will have you savoring every bite. Simple and delicious, what more could you ask for?
Is it peanut you're looking for?
If you're apprehensive about adding peanut butter, consider it this way: Burger patty recipes may include added fat, such as butter or bacon fat, for the burger to offer that really moist bite. Peanut butter works similarly, whereby the oil from the butter keeps the burger succulent. When incorporating peanut butter into the meat mixture, it's best to melt it first. This will save you time and allow you to integrate the butter into the entire patty mixture. Trying to mash cold peanut butter into your burger mixture doesn't sound great for the meat's texture, so avoid this.
Be aware that peanut butter usually contains salt, which may affect how much salt you season the meat mixture with. Remember, you can always spice the patty with more once it's cooked. If you're making these patties ahead of time, remember that raw meat can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for one to two days.
On another note, if you assume that peanut butter is one of those spreads that will outlive humanity, be conscious it is not. Peanut butter goes bad, so check that your tub is in date. If you're unsure, taste the spread. If it tastes sour or bitter, use a new jar. Don't risk ruining your patties with a funky tang.
Double down on peanut goodness
While the texture may have sold you, you still have reservations about the taste. The nutty aroma of peanut butter brings balance to various flavor profiles in a burger meat mixture. Infused with the meat, it adds a slightly fatty hint akin to the flavor you'd usually achieve with American cheese.
If you're a super peanut fan, consider going the distance and topping your burger patty with a peanut butter sauce. You could easily slather plain, smooth peanut butter on one bun, or if you're feeling experimental, you could create a chipotle peanut sauce. Simply mix chipotle powder into chunky peanut butter with half a cup of honey. Slightly spicy and delectably rich, this sauce will marry well with a beef burger and candied bacon strips.
Adventurous still, you could always journey into the realm of the PB&J burger, although this might push well beyond your usual culinary boundaries. The burger world is your peanut butter oyster; give this trick a go and see how much more succulent and juicy your burgers become. Surely, even that has your mouth watering.