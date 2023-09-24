It's True: Add Peanut Butter To Your Burger Mix For The Juiciest Bite

If you're apprehensive about adding peanut butter, consider it this way: Burger patty recipes may include added fat, such as butter or bacon fat, for the burger to offer that really moist bite. Peanut butter works similarly, whereby the oil from the butter keeps the burger succulent. When incorporating peanut butter into the meat mixture, it's best to melt it first. This will save you time and allow you to integrate the butter into the entire patty mixture. Trying to mash cold peanut butter into your burger mixture doesn't sound great for the meat's texture, so avoid this.

Be aware that peanut butter usually contains salt, which may affect how much salt you season the meat mixture with. Remember, you can always spice the patty with more once it's cooked. If you're making these patties ahead of time, remember that raw meat can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for one to two days.

On another note, if you assume that peanut butter is one of those spreads that will outlive humanity, be conscious it is not. Peanut butter goes bad, so check that your tub is in date. If you're unsure, taste the spread. If it tastes sour or bitter, use a new jar. Don't risk ruining your patties with a funky tang.