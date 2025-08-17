Comfort Foods That Used To Be Everywhere (But You Rarely See Now)

What's your comfort food? It may well have changed over time. Comfort foods unlock a sense of safety in us, and eating them can create a cozy feeling of nostalgia and warmth, which puts us right back in our childhoods. They do this by altering our brain chemistry, releasing dopamine, which relaxes us and reduces stressful or painful emotions. However, the foods that do this can vary significantly from person to person and from generation to the next. What might be comfort food to your grandparents might cause you to raise your eyebrows, but there's no denying their potency to those who came before us.

Sadly, though, many of these comfort foods have now become retro, dated meals that we probably wouldn't eat ourselves. In some cases, that's understandable: scrapple, banana and mayo sandwiches, and carrot pudding aren't exactly high on our list of foods to try. Elsewhere, though, we think that now-rare comfort foods like chicken divan and chicken kyiv deserve a big old comeback. We're digging into those cozy foods of yore to see what made the generations above us feel warm and fuzzy.