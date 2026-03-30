10 US Presidents And Their Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Ice cream has been a weakness for many U.S. presidents. Early Commanders in Chief saw great potential in this chilled dessert, and took efforts to ensure their households could prepare and serve it. A lot of planning and effort went into the early days of ice cream preparation at the White House in the time before freezers, but this did not stop presidents from eating or serving ice cream regularly. Early White House ice cream recipes were improved by skilled and innovative chefs so that this dessert could be served in large quantities for important events, hand-in-hand with diplomacy.

Formely an upper-class luxury that was labor-intensive to make, ice cream is now accessible everywhere, thanks to improvements in refrigeration technology. But ice cream's widespread accessibility has given presidents no less of a taste for it. For as long as there has been a freezer in the White House, ice cream has been kept on hand for many a president for whenever a craving strikes.

From campaign trails to inauguration balls and diplomatic dinners, many presidents have made no secret of their hankering for ice cream throughout their political careers. Furthermore, each presidential ice cream lover has gone to great lengths to keep their favorite flavors on hand. From good old-fashioned vanilla to peach, butterscotch, and macadamia nut, here are 10 U.S. presidents' favorite ice cream flavors.