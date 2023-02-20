The Tragic End To President Jimmy Carter's Family Peanut Business

Former President Jimmy Carter served as the 39th president of the United States. He served only one term, from 1977 to 1981, but his presidency implemented a number of policies to better the United States.

During his political career, Carter championed environmental protections and promoted renewable energy sources. Some laws he signed expanded wildlife refuges, required the cleanup of waste sites, and expanded the national parks. His dedication to preserving the environment may have stemmed from his home life growing up.

Prior to his presidency, Carter grew up on his parents' peanut farm in Plains, Georgia, which grew the legumes for use in candy bars, as feed for pigs, or to be enjoyed on their own. Carter found a passion for the product and began selling boiled peanuts on the streets at only five years old. Before his presidency, he took over ownership of the family farm, and the peanut even became a symbol of his presidential campaign.