What's The Difference Between Butterscotch Ice Cream And Butter Pecan?

Butter is one of the most versatile cooking staples known to man. You can use it in savory dishes and in sweet ones, in everything from steaks to sauces to baked goods. There's very little butter can't do.

The only problem is, because it appears everywhere, there's a lot of different things with "butter" in the name. Gooey butter cake, buttermilk, butter chicken, buttercream — these are all totally different items despite all having some aspect of butter to them. But hey, at least if you've got two different flavors of ice cream with "butter" in the name, like butterscotch and butter pecan, those have to be pretty similar right?

Actually, no, not at all. Butterscotch and butter pecan are wildly different, and it comes down to how they're made. In fact, butter is really the only ingredient they share (other than the basic ice cream components), and the only point of flavor overlap between the two. Beyond that, there's little they have in common.