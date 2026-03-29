​​10 Ina Garten-Approved Ways To Upgrade Classic Desserts

No one does the classics quite like Ina Garten. We'd go so far as to say that her cookbooks and TV shows are a one-stop shop for learning the basics, and for getting to grips with some of the timeless appetizers, entrées, and desserts that all chefs need to know. That's not to say that she shies away from twists here and there, though. Garten may be the ideal person to learn rules from as a beginner cook, but once you've mastered those, she lets you in on ways to amp everything up that you may not have thought of.

That's perhaps most obvious when it comes to her desserts. Garten's recipes for her classic desserts are full of interesting ways to make them infinitely more interesting, and usually, all that takes is the addition of an ingredient or a spin on a tried-and-tested technique. In many of her recipes, Garten wields the power of liqueurs, coffee, or salt to give them an extra boost. In other cases, she uses her freezer when you might not expect her to, or adds moisture in canny ways that stop her desserts from drying out. If you're sick of being disappointed by "viral" upgrades that don't seem to do anything, let's go back to the font of knowledge that is the Barefoot Contessa.