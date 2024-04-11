The Classic Dessert Ina Garten Says Is One Of Her Favorites

Food Network star Ina Garten loves dessert as much as anyone, but perhaps few love pound cake as much as Garten does. Considering that it's one of the sweetest buttery cakes you'll find, no wonder The Barefoot Contessa enjoys it so much. But when Garten makes her version, she elevates a classic buttery pound cake recipe by including two delicious ingredients: cream cheese and vanilla bean seeds.

Garten doubles up on the vanilla ingredients in her pound cake recipe with vanilla bean seeds and vanilla extract (the latter of which you'll find in a typical pound cake recipe). If you're wondering why, Garten explained in a video on the Food Network's YouTube channel, "Too much vanilla is never enough."

Garten's pound cake doesn't only boast a tremendous sweet flavor, though. She added that it also has "such a rich texture." The key to that rich texture may be Garten's other intriguing pound cake ingredient: turbinado sugar.