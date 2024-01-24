Ina Garten's Delicious Ice Cream Sauce Trick Elevates Any Dessert

Fancy sauces are often reserved for savory dishes, but they work just as well in desserts, too. Whether it be a drizzle of hot fudge sauce over some ice cream, caramel on a slice of apple pie, or the blueberry sauce on this Meyer lemon olive oil cake, the right sauce can take a dessert to the next level. Pro chef Ina Garten's preferred sauce for her scrumptious dessert recipes is actually a whole other dessert in itself: melted vanilla ice cream.

In her 2018 cookbook "Cook Like a Pro", the celebrity chef shared her recipe for vanilla brioche bread pudding, along with what she called a "pro secret" of drizzling melted store-bought vanilla ice cream over the finished treat, as if it were a sauce. Simply melting the ice cream results in a very simplified version of a traditional sweet French sauce called crème anglaise. This melted ice cream hack isn't just reserved for bread pudding, as Garten once shared on Instagram that the sauce also pairs well with her chocolate cake.