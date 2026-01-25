The 6-Recipe Rule Ina Garten Recommends To Beginner Cooks

Everyone has to start at the beginning. Believe it or not, it's actually the most exciting part of learning any skill, including cooking. Of course, if you're just starting out, you might want to grab some tips from Ina Garten to help you up your cooking game. The Barefoot Contessa dropped her pearls of wisdom on her website when asked about advice for new home cooks. Garten shared the secret to success for a new cook is to learn six really good recipes and make them on repeat until you master them.

The cookbook author revealed that most cooks run into problems because they want to show off and make complicated recipes. Translation: No one expects coq au vin or croquembouche to be the first recipes that come out of your oven. You have to learn to crawl before you can walk, and Garten says this is why, once you learn how to make a perfect roasted chicken, "... then you'll know how to make a good roast turkey." Each time you make the same recipe, you are building confidence for the next time, gaining valuable skills and insight on how to do it better, and you learn to roll with the unexpected.