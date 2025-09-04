10 Retro Breakfast Recipes Your Grandma Made All The Time

Breakfast at grandma's house was always a special occasion. That's not just because it always felt cozy, comfortable, and safe, but because most grandmas had a knack for making breakfasts that you probably didn't get when you were at home. Grandma-approved breakfasts often had a sense of nostalgia to them, and a from-scratch nature that felt way more exciting than just grabbing a bowl of cereal. Plus, the retro recipes that grandma made every week came from a different era, one where the importance of a hearty breakfast was way more important — so you'd always know that you'd come away feeling full and satisfied.

What's pretty amazing, though, is that a lot of these breakfasts have pretty much died out today. You'll likely find millions of people across the country tucking into scrambled or poached eggs every morning, but egg in a hole is way trickier to find. Deviled ham pancakes, Dutch babies, and caramel rolls are also breakfast dishes that you're unlikely to see gracing many morning tables, but which still pack a punch (if you can find the ingredients to make them). Grab a cup of coffee, and let's take a dive back into breakfast history.