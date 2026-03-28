8 Underrated Texas Roadhouse Menu Items To Breathe New Life Into Your Order

Tangy and savory while still being relatively light, a Caesar salad is an excellent choice when you're eating at a steakhouse. Texas Roadhouse's grilled chicken Caesar salad is topped with fork-sized strips of grilled chicken, which is a popular variation on the classic Caesar salad for a good reason. Caesar and chicken go together so well that we've recommended Caesar dressing as a must-try ingredient for roast chicken before.

Want to try the grilled chicken Caesar salad, but still have room for an entrée? One TikTok user, who works at Texas Roadhouse, has a hack. Apparently, you can order a side salad, then a protein from the kids' menu, and ask for the protein on top. Not a bad way to get some green veggies without filling up.

People do love this salad, and some even say that they order the grilled chicken Caesar salad every time they go to Texas Roadhouse. Still, in a Facebook post from the restaurant, asking people to say which salad was most appealing, few comments listed the chicken Caesar as an immediate go-to. Sure, other salads might be flashier, but a good chicken Caesar is dependable. If you haven't tried this one, give it a go on your next Texas Roadhouse visit.