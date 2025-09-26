The Beloved Steakhouse With Underrated Fried Fish, According To Fans

When it comes to restaurant menus, fried fish is a popular addition available at many places. Because the general opinion is that steakhouses are best at cooking steaks, seafood is something you might want to avoid ordering at a steakhouse. According to fans of Texas Roadhouse, though, its fried catfish is a winner. It may not be one of the facts about Texas Roadhouse only a true fan would know, but it's on the menu. Many customers have taken to social media over the years to express their satisfaction with the restaurant's take on the signature dish. One Facebook user says they always order it when visiting.

In a TikTok video, a customer is eating the fried catfish and says that it tastes like the home-cooked meal his grandmother used to make. That sentiment was echoed in a comment on Reddit, "YES! Texas Roadhouse catfish is really good! [...] every single time I go to Texas Roadhouse I get the catfish. I find the way they fry and batter their fish to be really similar to my mom's style (I like my fish crispy)." In another Reddit comment, one of the restaurant's servers said, "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good. And our house made tarter is amazing."