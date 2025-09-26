The Beloved Steakhouse With Underrated Fried Fish, According To Fans
When it comes to restaurant menus, fried fish is a popular addition available at many places. Because the general opinion is that steakhouses are best at cooking steaks, seafood is something you might want to avoid ordering at a steakhouse. According to fans of Texas Roadhouse, though, its fried catfish is a winner. It may not be one of the facts about Texas Roadhouse only a true fan would know, but it's on the menu. Many customers have taken to social media over the years to express their satisfaction with the restaurant's take on the signature dish. One Facebook user says they always order it when visiting.
In a TikTok video, a customer is eating the fried catfish and says that it tastes like the home-cooked meal his grandmother used to make. That sentiment was echoed in a comment on Reddit, "YES! Texas Roadhouse catfish is really good! [...] every single time I go to Texas Roadhouse I get the catfish. I find the way they fry and batter their fish to be really similar to my mom's style (I like my fish crispy)." In another Reddit comment, one of the restaurant's servers said, "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good. And our house made tarter is amazing."
About catfish and Texas Roadhouse's fried dish
In a beginner's guide to ordering fish at a restaurant, two of the most important things are knowing which fish varieties are in season and asking where the fish comes from. You don't have to worry about those points at Texas Roadhouse because it's transparent about using catfish raised in U.S. farms. Typically, that variety of sea life has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and a firm texture, which is why many people like it. The southern cornmeal breading that Texas Roadhouse uses for its deep-fried dish complements that profile. Tony Nobel, a managing partner at the restaurant, said in a frying demonstration on NewsChannel 5, "You know, we like to do things the easiest way possible [...] and really the ingredients are very easy." He explained that all the chain restaurant does is dip the fillets into buttermilk before covering them in a blend of salt, pepper, and cornmeal so that the batter sticks well.
When you order the fried catfish, you can get three or four pieces, or add grilled shrimp or ribs if you're really hungry or plan to split your meal. You also get a choice of two sides. While Texas Roadhouse serves this dockside favorite with Creole mustard, you can request its house-made tartar sauce instead. Before you head to your nearest location specifically for fried catfish, though, make sure that it's on the menu. It's only available in select markets.