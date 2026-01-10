14 Vegetarian Menu Items At Texas Roadhouse, Ranked Worst To Best

Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse chain that's been steadily growing in popularity and footprint. Recently, that success even includes launching two additional brands under the Texas Roadhouse umbrella: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. I'm not currently a vegetarian, but I have been for years in the past. So I know the anxiety that comes with being invited to a dinner with friends or family at a big chain and thinking: "What will I eat?" That anxiety is only multiplied when the restaurant in question is something as seemingly un-vegetarian as a steakhouse. While your companions debate the best steak at Texas Roadhouse, you don't want to be left to decide between two measly salads.

Luckily, the Texas Roadhouse menu actually has a variety of vegetarian options and items that can be easily modified to be so. They even have a Country Vegetable Plate option for non-meat eaters, which allows you to select four side items for a build-your-own veggie platter at a reasonable price. To help you navigate the Texas Roadhouse menu as a vegetarian, here's my review of 14 veggie-friendly items at the steakhouse, ranked from worst to the very best.