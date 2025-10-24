The Once-Popular Restaurant Chain Known For Its Breakfast Buffet In The '80s

Before fast-casual chains took over, Shoney's was a classic breakfast chain — one that barely exists today. Founded in 1947 by Alex Schoenbaum in Charleston, West Virginia, the restaurant began as a Big Boy franchise before striking out on its own, swapping the Big Boy mascot for the Shoney Bear and setting the stage for a decades-long breakfast empire. By the 1980s and '90s, Shoney's had ballooned to more than 1,300 locations across 34 states, earning a reputation as one of the best all-you-can-eat deals from a chain restaurant.

Its breakfast bar became a hit — a buffet loaded with biscuits, bacon, fruit, and cottage cheese that defined the taste of a small-town morning. Commercials from the early '90s sold it as "the best breakfast in town," and for a generation of travelers, that wasn't an exaggeration. Families remember piling plates high with bacon or stopping in after church on Kid's Night, when Shoney Bear made every spaghetti or mac-and-cheese buffet feel like a true event.

Shoney's wasn't just another pit stop. It was a routine, a place where families refueled, and road trips slowed down long enough for seconds. But as the years went on, the same breakfast bar that built Shoney's empire couldn't keep it from cooling down.