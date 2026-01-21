The Steakhouse Chain That Boasts An Impressive Salad Bar

Since Fogo de Chão offers an all-you-can-eat experience, you might benefit from knowing best practices and tips to ensure a great visit. The restaurant may feel fancier than a traditional buffet like Golden Corral since the churrasco is brought to and cut at your table, hot off the grill. However, you can take the same approach to the Market Table, which is available for any mealtime. For instance, you should get a new, clean plate every time you get more food. This practice is a must because it prevents the spread of germs.

Other rules to know before visiting Fogo de Chão include always using the serving tongs or other utensils provided and never lingering so you don't hold up other diners. Also, it's good to keep in mind that some items on the Market Table may disappear when the restaurant gets crowded. If you notice something is low, don't hesitate to ask the staff to replenish the serving bowl or plate. Similarly, you should avoid taking more food than you can eat. The myriad of options can be overwhelming, but it's helpful to pace yourself. You'll want to take advantage of the meats available as well as unique items at the Market Table to get the most out of your visit.

One area where Fogo de Chão shines compared to other buffet restaurants is its ability to cater to various dietary restrictions. In general, the restaurant accommodates several dietary needs, including keto, gluten-free, paleo, pescatarian, vegan, and vegetarian diets. You can even scope out many of the Market Table dishes on the restaurant's website ahead of time and ask the staff for clarification on items if you have allergies.