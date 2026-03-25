10 Ways Australia's Costco Is Different (And Better) Than America's

It won't come as a surprise to learn that Costco Australia is very different from Costco in the United States. The beloved grocery chain is known for customizing its products according to country and culture, so that no two stores offer the exact same experience. Thus, Costco Canada offers many products that aren't available in the U.S., as do stores in the United Kingdom, Sweden, and New Zealand.

In some ways, Australian Costco stores are better than what we have stateside, offering unique bakery and grocery items that may have us planning a trip to the land of sun and surf. We've combed the aisles to find the biggest differences that made us go "crikey, that's a ripper." We sourced juicy mangos, hearty steak pies, barbecue meat pizza, and those most Aussie of treats, Tim Tams and Vegemite. Settle in and get your shopping list ready, because we're off on a tasty trip Down Under.