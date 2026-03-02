8 Costco Canada Products We Wish We Had In The US
As it turns out, Costco Canada has been gatekeeping some pretty cool foodstuffs that aren't available in stores across the United States. Given that the country is known for some seriously luscious regional products, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Of course, it still creates a fair amount of FOMO for those of us keen on enjoying a serving of poutine, or maybe some freshly grilled elk steak. These are only two of the many items that can't be sourced at stateside Costco stores.
That said, here's something you may or may not be aware of: you can use your Costco membership at any store around the world, including Canada. The question is whether it's worth your while interrupting your road trip — or paying higher shipping costs — on the off-chance you find something worthwhile. Based on the list of Costco Canada products that we couldn't find in the United States, the answer is probably yes ... but we'll let you be the judge of that.
Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips
What makes these Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips so wonderful? Think of each bite as an explosion of different, contrasting flavors hitting your palate all at once. This Redditor puts it well: "If you simultaneously eat a bbq and a ranch or sour cream n onion and a salt n vinegar chip, that's basically it." The cherry on the chip? It contains zero trans fats and is gluten-free. Or, to say it more eloquently, these chips are viewed by many customers as a gift from Canada to the world. If only Costco were sharing.
It's such a classic among crisps fans that some will go to great lengths to get these snacks. Like one customer who drove for 8 hours in arctic weather to buy a bag of All Dressed. The good news is that you don't need to take such extreme measures, as the chips can be ordered directly from the Canadian Costco site for delivery via UPS. Just make sure you spend at least $75 on your total order, or you'll have to pay a tax on your goodies.
St-Albert Cheddar Cheese Curds
We're all grateful for poutine: The cheesy, gooey, gravy mess that tastes so delightful and reigns as one of Canada's most popular comfort foods. For making this treat, Canadian Costco stores stock St-Albert Cheddar Cheese Curds. The curds are made with 100% milk, 41% moisture, and no modified ingredients, with no equivalent in Costco's U.S. outlets.
This isn't the first time Americans have been cheated out of their poutine fix, as Canadians can also dig into a Matty Melt Mega Poutine as part of a new 2026 KFC lineup that isn't available in the United States. What gives, neighbors? Cheese curds are the one ingredient you need to make poutine delicious, and Canada Costco shoppers actually have another option available: Le P'tit Frais Grains de Cheddar Curds, which are also unavailable in the U.S. Of course, you can always try your hand at making homemade cheese curds, but this is far from a straightforward process. It involves a few ingredients that most home kitchens don't stock, such as a type of bacteria called thermophilic culture.
Canadian Rangeland Bison Ribeye Steak
We can already see protein purists stateside ordering this Canadian Rangeland Bison Ribeye Steak by the bulk. Bison meat is known for being low in fat and a complete source of protein. On top of that, the flavor is richer and sweeter than the common beef used in everyday recipes. In short, bison hits all the taste and nutrition requirements. If you manage to get your hands on this particular product, Canadian Rangeland suggests cooking it directly on the barbecue grill.
Although the bison used to roam freely across Canadian plains, it now faces near-extinction, which could be a possible reason why Canadian Rangeland Bison is limited to Costco stores in its native land. Customers in the U.S. are likely to encounter difficulties ordering this item, as shipping is restricted. The closest you'll find at your local Costco is bison tenderloin, so it's not quite the same as the superior cut of a ribeye.
Caseificio Preziosa Mozzarella Fior di Latte
It's no secret that there's a huge Italian population living in Canada, so much so that June is a designated Italian heritage month. The number of Canadians who actually speak Italian may have decreased, but what's still going strong is the number of those who love authentic Mediterranean produce, such as Caseificio cheeses.
Costco Canada offers a creamy classic from the range: Preziosa Mozzarella Fior di Latte, which is made in Italy using fresh, pasteurized cow's milk. Costco Canada also stocks Caseificio's luscious range of Tomasoni's Italian Spreadable Cheeses in four flavors: Parmigiano Reggiano, Tartufo, Pecorino, and Gorgonzola DOP. If you're wondering what those extra three letters after Gorgonzola refer to, this is one of the things you need to know about Italian foods. The "DOP" certification indicates an authentic product that has been produced in its original geographic region according to traditional methods. The price tags for both products reflect their Mediterranean origins, but if it's an authentic taste of Italy you're craving, it's worth the splurge. The catch? You can only get these cheeses delivered to specific locations within Canada, due to their perishable nature.
Northfork Meats Wild Boar Bacon
This Canadian Wild Boar Bacon, produced by Northfork Meats, is another gift for serious meat lovers. We can already smell the sizzle on this one: The boar is raised on natural feed without the use of any antibiotics, growth stimulants, hormones, or steroids. It's all-natural lean meat that's high in protein, which means all the boxes are ticked for some truly mouth-watering bacon. The quality is reflected in the price, as 2 kilograms (about 4.4 pounds) will set you back $119.99.
We don't blame you for wincing at this price tag, especially considering that a packet of regular Kirkland Signature bacon only costs about $14.52 with same-day delivery. That said, wild boar bacon rewards you with a flavor that's more intense when compared to regular pork, and even has a subtle hint of venison. If you're within the limited delivery range, this Wild Boar Bacon will reach you within two days by UPS, packed in dry ice to ensure optimal condition.
Bernard Maple Syrup
Now let's be clear: Costco stores in the U.S. offer plenty of maple syrup, starting with the highly popular and extremely well-priced Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup. The product consistently receives 5-star scores from satisfied customers, and is certified Grade A Amber. To anyone familiar with the art of making maple syrup, this is a solid seal of approval.
True maple syrup connoisseurs, however, typically prefer Grade A Dark maple syrup for its more intense flavor profile. Of course, Costco Canada accommodates these refined tastes with Bernard Canada, Grade A Dark, Robust Taste Maple Syrup. The description states that it's "processed to perfection" by fifth-generation master sugar makers. The family has been making maple syrup since the 19th century, so the claim is no idle boast. There are plenty of Costco Canada desserts that we can't find in the U.S., but this ingredient in particular is likely coveted by those who enjoy a taste of maple decadence on their dishes.
Northfork Elk Steaks
We've encountered bison, wild boar, and maple trees, but there's something else with a high concentration in Canada: elk. Although the animal is also present in other North American states, particularly around the Rocky Mountain area, our Canadian cousins have taken sustainable elk farming to new heights. The Northfork brand offers a wide selection of elk products on the Costco Canada site, including Elk Steaks.
Granted, this is hardly a traditional choice of meat, but figures show that the popularity of elk meat is growing among Americans, and Northfork products possess all the qualities that consumers find attractive. The company headquarters are located in Quebec, with the elk grazing naturally and fed only natural, plant-based food with no animal byproducts. This is part of what makes it so juicy and healthy, but brace yourselves: You'll need to pay almost $140 in Canadian dollars for a packet of 16 steaks. Understandably, these are only available for shipping in a small number of Canadian provinces. That said, Costco stores in the U.S. do stock a small range of other Northfork products, like Elk Medallions or Elk Burgers. Not quite the same intensity as a steak, but we'll make do.
Hardbite Handcrafted-Style Chips
Fact: Potato chips are considered one of the unhealthiest snacks thanks to their high amount of trans fatty acids and lack of nutritional value. They are, however, indisputably delicious. Costco Canada has a solution for those of us with no wish to give up our favorite couch snack while still wanting to give our health a fighting chance: Hardbite Handcrafted-Style Chips are made with fresh ingredients and all-natural seasoning, in addition to being free from GMOs, trans fat, cholesterol, dairy, and gluten.
Costco stores in the Great North offer six flavors of the Canadian-made chips, including the popular Wasabi Ranch and Sweet Ghost Pepper. Tikka Masala, which is the newest flavor, is yet to hit shelves. Annoyingly, the U.S. Costco site doesn't offer an alternative that perfectly ticks all the nutrition boxes for chip-loving Americans on a health streak. Zapp's Potato Chips, which contain no trans fats, may be your best bet. That said, Hardbite chips have no shipping restrictions, so you can simply order them directly from Costco Canada.