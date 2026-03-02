8 Costco Canada Products We Wish We Had In The US

As it turns out, Costco Canada has been gatekeeping some pretty cool foodstuffs that aren't available in stores across the United States. Given that the country is known for some seriously luscious regional products, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Of course, it still creates a fair amount of FOMO for those of us keen on enjoying a serving of poutine, or maybe some freshly grilled elk steak. These are only two of the many items that can't be sourced at stateside Costco stores.

That said, here's something you may or may not be aware of: you can use your Costco membership at any store around the world, including Canada. The question is whether it's worth your while interrupting your road trip — or paying higher shipping costs — on the off-chance you find something worthwhile. Based on the list of Costco Canada products that we couldn't find in the United States, the answer is probably yes ... but we'll let you be the judge of that.