Why Costco's Nuts Are Frequently Returned By Shoppers

Costco may be a popular grocery store, but that doesn't mean every item is a home run. For Costco, its selection of nuts has been a consistent minefield of customer complaints. There are years of comments online about the disappointing quality of multiple nut varieties sold at Costco, with stale, bland, or rancid flavors prompting returns and promises to never buy them again.

Customers have noted blackened and shriveled pecans, stale macadamia nuts, bland cashews, and rancid walnuts. The walnuts are particularly unpopular, with one Reddit user saying "it tastes like I'm eating wood varnish." In at least one case, a customer was revolted to find worms in their nuts. The navel orangeworm is a big fan of burrowing into pistachios, almonds, and walnuts, and thankfully they are harmless for humans to consume. But people reasonably expect store-bought nuts to be worm-free. Costco has had supplier issues with other products before, and it seems like nuts can be difficult for the chain to reliably source. But not all nuts.