9 Costco Finds That Can Help You Build A Smart Kitchen

The term "smart home" or "smart appliance" seems to be everywhere — but it can be hard to understand how these connected devices can make life easier. Any electric appliance with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity is considered "smart." Once connected, you can control your coffee machine or microwave using the device's app. The little computers in your microwave can also connect to the big computers back at their home office to receive software updates.

This connectivity is what makes these devices smart, as it opens up entire new worlds of possibilities for integration, customization, and convenience. Remote control from anywhere, automated processes, optimization of resource usage and energy costs — along with maintenance reminders — are some of the basics. Most offer voice integration with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, which is helpful when your hands are wet or greasy.

The huge potential of these smart appliances, though, comes from their integrations with third-party apps that offer access to recipe databases, automatic re-ordering of supplies using Amazon or Instacart, and scan-to-cook technology that sends recipes directly to appliances. These eight Costco finds (prices fluctuate), will definitely assist in building a smart, connected kitchen that will help you make better use of your time, reduce energy, save money, improve your cooking, and make your life easier.