9 Costco Finds That Can Help You Build A Smart Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The term "smart home" or "smart appliance" seems to be everywhere — but it can be hard to understand how these connected devices can make life easier. Any electric appliance with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity is considered "smart." Once connected, you can control your coffee machine or microwave using the device's app. The little computers in your microwave can also connect to the big computers back at their home office to receive software updates.
This connectivity is what makes these devices smart, as it opens up entire new worlds of possibilities for integration, customization, and convenience. Remote control from anywhere, automated processes, optimization of resource usage and energy costs — along with maintenance reminders — are some of the basics. Most offer voice integration with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, which is helpful when your hands are wet or greasy.
The huge potential of these smart appliances, though, comes from their integrations with third-party apps that offer access to recipe databases, automatic re-ordering of supplies using Amazon or Instacart, and scan-to-cook technology that sends recipes directly to appliances. These eight Costco finds (prices fluctuate), will definitely assist in building a smart, connected kitchen that will help you make better use of your time, reduce energy, save money, improve your cooking, and make your life easier.
1. Bosch Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine
The Bosch 800 Series is available to everyone from Costco online (only) for $1,699.99. Many don't realize you can buy from Costco online without a membership. There's a 5% surcharge and not all products are available to non-members.
Features include remote control from any smart device via the Home Connect app, scheduling, adjustment of settings, monitoring of coffee supply levels, and voice control via Alexa or Google Home. Coffee lovers can track usage/cost data, receive maintenance alerts, set up auto-replenishment orders of supplies, and the machine can even be linked to other smart devices, such as a smart alarm clock that triggers the brewing to start once it's buzzed you awake.
Simple, fully automatic one-button use for beginners or coffee enthusiasts. And folks who want to dive deep can create and save recipes and profiles that specify water temperatures, bloom times, and water flow rates for specific drinks or varieties of beans. The machine receives regular software updates from Bosch, allowing for further specialization, new coffee drink downloads, and more customization. Also, Home Connect can integrate with the databases of third party apps like CoffeeWorld, allowing users to learn more about coffee varieties, origins, extraction techniques, and cleaning tips. This machine is expert level barista-ready while also perfect for the novice who doesn't know the difference between coffee and espresso.
2. Samsung Refrigerator with Family Hub+ and AI Vision
If your smartphone was a 6-foot-tall cooler that could also make ice, it would be the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex. This state-of-the-smart fridge uses Samsung's SmartThings app and is currently available only to Costco members for $2,999.99.
FamilyHub+ refers to the large 32-inch app-enabled touchscreen on the unit's front panel. Users can view and post to the FamilyHub on the display or remotely from devices, allowing for collaborative family scheduling, reminders, and group messages. Expected smart features are all here — remote monitoring and control, energy usage tracking, and maintenance notifications. No matter how you might feel about allowing your fridge to send you texts, you'll appreciate it if there's an issue. Voice commands can be used to play and pause YouTube videos you want to cook along with or you can have Alexa read recipes aloud for hands-free cooking.
The feature set really expands with the fridge's internal cameras. Open SmartThings and take a quick peek inside while you're at the grocery store, and the unit's AI Vision feature can track inventory in realtime. Just ask your fridge if you're out of milk. It will tell you, and can also generate a whole shopping list. Connecting your Amazon or Instacart account allows for auto re-ordering as well. AI manages energy usage too, analyzing peak use periods and making changes to minimize power consumption which saves money, conserves energy, and maximizes your food and energy budget.
3. LG Top Control Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher
Figuring out how to load the dishwasher so it's less annoying can be learned, of course, but a smart machine will help relieve some of the strain. This LG Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro is available at Costco to members only for $799.99.
LG runs smart home devices on its ThinQ platform and it's got all the features you'd expect from a smart device — remote monitoring and control, real-time notifications, system diagnostics, maintenance reminders, and low supply level and leak detection alerts. You can use voice control via Google and Alexa, and connect with your Amazon account to set up smart supply re-ordering and delivery. A new bottle of rinse agent arriving on your porch before you're aware you were low is the epitome of smart.
Software updates from LG enable downloads of specialized wash cycles for washing delicate glassware or deep cleaning extra greasy pots and pans. You can even get a cycle for sterilizing pet bowls. Other features like child safety locks, and quiet operation settings are also managed through the app so this is a smart gadget that will save you time and make your life easier.
4. GE Profile Electric Oven with In-Oven Camera
The GE Profile Electric Wall Oven with In-Oven Camera and No Pre-Heat Air Fry is a members-only item at Costco for $2,499.99. It utilizes GE's smart home app platform SmartHQ. Packed with features like remote monitoring, alerts for pre-heat, safety and security, required maintenance and self-cleaning, the oven's computer can also update itself by downloading new cooking modes like air fry, dehydrate, or European convection. Sensors inside detect food temperatures and moisture levels and make adjustments — so if your roast is cooking more quickly than planned, the GE smart oven will pick up on that and slow things down.
The in-oven live streaming camera allows you to see dinner cooking in real time from the SmartHQ app, which the company touts as ensuring "no more oven-hover." This pragmatic feature also saves users time and money by reducing the need to open the oven door as often.
The GE Profile Electric may not be as fancy and practical as the oven Martha Stewart chose for her kitchen, but it's definitely smarter. Voice-control functionality is offered via Alexa and Google and "Gourmet Guided Cooking Technology" takes users step-by-step through recipes by integrating with third-party cooking apps. These apps – such as Fresco, Innit, and HestanCue – can help with meal planning, shopping, show prep demos, and utilize scan-to-cook technology offering access to thousands of recipes which are then sent directly to the oven, helping even new cooks turn out successful dishes like a smart kitchen pro.
5. Instant Pot Duo Crisp WiFi Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot was already widely seen as a multi-tasking gem, but with limited counter space if your slow cooker can also air fry, dehydrate, pressure cook, and steam. Simpler and easier equals smart in every sense of the word. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid WiFi Multi Cooker and Air Fryer is available on Amazon for $221 and Costco members at $189.99.
Cooks know Instant Pot's functionality as a slow cooker, rice cooker, crock pot, or pressure cooker, but now by pairing it with the company's InstantConnect app it boasts a grand total of 13 cooking functions and some 2,000 recipes cooks can access.
If you're not sure whether your air fryer or oven is the right choice for those frozen mozzarella sticks, this smart multi-functional gadget can help. The app offers all the expected features like remote start/stop, remote monitoring and timer, temperature and cook mode adjustments. From the app, users can also download special or alternate cooking modes, create custom modes, or switch from one mode to another mid-cook. For instance, cooking ribs slowly for hours to tenderize, then switching to high-heat roast mode to brown and crisp them toward the end of the cooking process, all using the same device. Keeping things simple and only having one thing to clean when dinner's over is the kind of smart everyone appreciates.
6. LG Wi-Fi Enabled Microwave
The LG Smart WiFi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven uses LG's ThinQ platform. It's available only to Costco members for $449.99
Microwaves are already so simple and easy to use. How much easier can it get? The coolest feature here is Scan-to-Cook. If using the microwave's power button is something you haven't mastered, this feature is for you. From the app, users scan a code on the back of the package of participating brands (DiGiorno, Hot Pockets, Stouffers) and the precise cooking instructions including cook time and power level are sent directly to the microwave. All you have to do is hit start.
Of course, there are lots of other connected features as well — remote control, temperature monitoring, alerts for maintenance and safety. Multi-step cooking processes can be programmed and adjusted via phone, or even by voice commands with Google or Alexa. Sensor Cook determines when your food is ready using humidity-detecting technology and you can even sync the microwave's light and vent with other smart LG appliances like a range or cooktop — so they all work together as a team. That's the kind of smart, connected kitchen management that takes steps out of processes and makes all the little tasks of life feel easier.
7. Etekcity Wellness Bundle: Smart Fitness Scale + Kitchen Scale
The Etekcity Wellness Bundle combines a connected kitchen scale for measuring portions for recipes with a WiFi enabled bathroom scale — allowing users to integrate data from both devices in one app. The idea is to offer a comprehensive approach to kitchen portion control, diet, and wellness management. This bundle is available from Costco for $74.99and Amazon for $64.98. Non-Costco members can also purchase this item.
Like most smart products, this one utilizes its own app. The kitchen scale tracks nutritional information and calories via the VeSync app (Apple, Android), which draws data from a USDA database of more 8,000 foods and more than 1 million pieces of nutritional data, making it easy to track daily intake. If keeping a food log helps you feel better about wellness, this will make it effortless.
The app for the scales allows for creation of multiple user profiles which can then connect with various fitness apps like Apple Health, FitBit, Google Health, and others. That's when the real magic happens — the apps start talking to each other and sharing all their data behind the scenes, giving users reports to make sense of it all. Users can track their progress within specific diet plans or fitness challenges, get recipes, and even connect accounts to social media for encouragement and group support. This is the type of inter-connectivity that makes smart devices so helpful — better empowering users with simple access to data.
8. Shark 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop
While not part of food prep, a broom and mop are essential for maintaining a pleasant, sanitary kitchen. In the era of smart kitchens, if you're getting tired of work-arounds (you don't need a mop for squeaky clean kitchen floors), consider that floor cleaning can happen when you're out of the house or even asleep.
As with most of these devices, the Shark Power Detect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Never Touch Pro Self Cleaning Base (Costco members only $479.99) uses a proprietary app. In this case its the SharkClean app, which is a free download available from the Apple App store and Google Play. Cooks who hate cleaning will appreciate features such as remote set up of daily cleaning schedules and switching between cleaning modes like routine, deep clean, and eco-conscious. The app also allows you to target specific zones within rooms to give attention to high-traffic areas.
If the Shark runs low on charge in the middle of a cleaning cycle, its Recharge & Resume feature assures the unit will head back to base, charge itself again and resume cleaning from the same spot. The app sends out real-time alerts as well, so you'll know exactly when your floor is clean and dry. It'll notify when the unit needs a refill on cleaning products or other routine maintenance, and you can use voice commands via Alexa and Google assistant-enabled devices.
9. LG Gas Double Oven with Built-In Air Fry
Gas-powered ovens can be smart too. LG's Smart Gas Double Oven Range with InstaView ProBake Convection, Built-In Air Fry and Air Sous Vide is a Costco member-only item available for $2,399.99.
Using LG's ThinQ smart home management app offers users lots of options. Switch the oven between various cook modes remotely, control temperature and cook time settings, receive real-time updates, safety alerts and maintenance reminders.
Cooking instructions can be sent directly from ThinQ Recipe to the oven or scan-to-cook technology can be utilized enabling one-click cooking. LG markets this as giving you "control" while also simplifying your life. It definitely does make things seem easier when you don't even have to read the back of the frozen pizza box and push buttons to set the correct oven temp. Just scan the back of the box and the app instantly sends the correct settings right to the oven. Voice control works with Alexa and Google Assistant to add to the convenience, save time, and help ensure your meals come out as tasty as possible.