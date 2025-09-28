Pyrex Vs PYREX: The Major Differences, Explained

You may have grown up hearing about the legendary strength of PYREX cookware, which reportedly had enough thermal shock resistance to go straight from the freezer into a hot oven. But if you tried the freezer-to-oven pyrex trick yourself only for the glass to shatter, then you unfortunately discovered one of the main differences between PYREX and pyrex.

PYREX (stylized with uppercase letters) is the name brand for Corning's line of lab-made borosilicate glass, known for its excellent resistance to rapid temperature changes that occur frequently in lab work. It's also resistant to impacts and chemical reactions. On the other hand, pyrex (stylized with lowercase letters) is the name for the modern soda-lime glass cookware, which is more vulnerable to damage but is also less expensive.

The two diverged when Corning stopped producing its own cookware in 1998. The likely explanation is that the new manufacturers decided that the brand should be more affordable for consumers. The more cynical version is that the manufacturer cut costs in order to create a more replicable product. Whatever the case, soda-lime glass is plenty strong for most cooking applications — just not as strong as the more expensive borosilicate variety.