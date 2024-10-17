Your Freezer Could Use Organizing, Here's Some Expert Advice

It's quite easy to let your freezer become a bit of a mess, wherein it's impossible to find anything, and you forget about which foods you've frozen. For tips on keeping your freezer organized, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Maria Baer, the founder of The Baer Minimalist, an in-home organizing company.

When it comes to storing food in the freezer — such as meat and veggies that you bought in bulk to save money or even already-cooked meals that you're saving for later — Baer recommends transferring them to containers that stack easily. Baer says, "The original packaging is often flimsy and doesn't provide a strong enough barrier against cold air circulation, leading to frostbite or spoilage over time." She recommends airtight containers or freezer bags — and we agree that using zip-up bags is one of the best ways to maximize your freezer space.

As for making sure that you don't let all of the stored food in the freezer go to waste, Baer says to make sure that you label all of it with the date that it was stored. If you use airtight containers, you can even place the label on the side, so that you can see the date when you open the freezer door, without having to pick up the container or move anything around.