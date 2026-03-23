9 Fast Food Restaurant Diet Cokes, Ranked

Burger King might have the iconic Whopper down to a science, but it has some work to do on its soda game. The restaurant I went to had one of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. These have a huge variety of sodas and flavors, but in my experience, it always ends up mixing and diluting the actual flavor. My fellow soda fanatics tend to agree with me. One Redditor says about Coca-Cola Freestyle machines: "None of the flavors are anywhere near as accurate as having dedicated syrups. It's fun to play with, though. We call it the pop printer. It has cartridges like an inkjet printer for some of the flavors."

In this case, however, I'd go as far to say that there were no flavors present in my drink. If I had been blindfolded and asked to try the soda, I don't know if I would have recognized it as Diet Coke. It was entirely too watery and tasted closer to a soda water with just a hint of Diet Coke flavoring, if that. Overall, the consistency and flavor just felt poor quality and it made me wonder if I just got a bad batch. But, other food reviewers online have shared similar experiences, so I am going to have to give this one a one out of 10.