It Turns Out Carl's Jr. Started Out As A Hot Dog Cart

When he purchased his first hot dog stand in Los Angeles in 1941, Carl Karcher was a bread truck driver with no experience in direct food service. (This is more common than you might think; college-age brothers Dan and Frank Carney started Pizza Hut in 1958 despite barely even knowing what pizza was (and certainly having no idea how to make it), and James Disbrow started Buffalo Wild Wings despite his previous job experience being in figure skating.)

But Karcher's restaurant has perhaps the wackiest origin story. He and his wife, Margaret, took out a loan against their Plymouth, threw in a bit of their own money, and bought the stand for the sum of $326 (granted, that's several thousand dollars in today's money), initially selling hot dogs, tamales, chili dogs, and soda.

Their burgeoning empire took off surprisingly quickly ; it turned out the people of southern California had an appetite for what they were serving. In short order, the Karchers had three more hot dog stands, and in 1945, they opened their first full service restaurant, Carl's Drive-In BBQ, in nearby Anaheim. It wasn't until 1956 that the Karchers opened the first Carl's Jr. — so called because it was smaller than their main restaurants — and dove into the burger business. Things grew from there, and the company had 100 locations by 1975.