10 Ways To Reuse Plastic Fruit Containers In Your Kitchen

If you're into healthy eating, you probably buy fruits and berries often. While these healthy snacks are great, they also bring along a problem that's difficult to avoid: plastic containers. These containers aren't great for the environment, as we all know. In fact, according to a study on pollution published in Our World in Data in 2023, about one to two million metric tons of plastic ends up in our oceans every single year. This is alarming, and one of the reasons this happens is that plastic waste is improperly managed. The world is still figuring out sustainable ways to package food, but until that happens, wouldn't it be great if we all collectively did something to reduce plastic waste? After all, so much plastic adversely affecting the environment isn't good for any of us. So, to do something to manage all that plastic waste, you can actually start small at home by reusing plastic fruit containers.

Besides doing something good for the environment, you'll also save money by reusing these containers, considering you can use them for so many things, like collecting food scraps, washing veggies, and storing delicate food items. That's a win-win situation.

Since many of you might already be reusing takeout containers, given how common the practice is, it's definitely worth doing the same with the plastic box that fruit comes in, too. So, join us as we take a look at some great ways to reuse these containers.