What You Need To Know Before Reusing Takeout Containers
Getting takeout is an increasingly popular method of dining, with over half of U.S consumers claiming this habit is crucial for their lifestyle. If you're nodding your head, you'll know that part of the fun of takeout is reusing your containers. In fact, you might even have a cupboard full of takeout containers — perhaps with a few mismatched lids. While repurposing your takeout containers can save money and waste, not all disposable containers are made equal.
"It's essential to check that the material is safe for reheating and storing food long-term," says Maria Baer, Founder of The Baer Minimalist. "Look for durable, microwave-safe plastics or glass containers." Baer knows all about the do's and don'ts of reusing takeout containers since she has led an in-home organizing service since 2017. Luckily, it's easy to tell which containers are microwave-safe as most containers are labeled as such, either in writing or with a microwave symbol. Baer also advises to steer clear of "flimsy or single-use plastics that can warp or degrade quickly."
How to repurpose takeout containers
If your container is appropriate for reusing, there's a few sustainable and creative ways you can put your containers to work. Maria Baer tells Daily Meal that these are great for "items that will be consumed within a short time or for organizing smaller quantities of food in the fridge or pantry." This makes these perfect for storing your meal prep recipes or organizing spices and other pantry ingredients that tend to get messy. Since most takeout containers are clear, this is also makes it helpful for knowing what's inside and keeping similar items together either in your fridge or pantry.
Take out containers are also an easy way to gift somebody your baked goods without the hassle of making sure they get the container back to you. Your round takeout lids can even help you make a perfectly round burger patty! It seems that repurposing your takeout containers is definitely a smart decision; but it might also be worth reorganizing your mismatched container cupboard to avoid a so-called avalanche.