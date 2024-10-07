What You Need To Know Before Reusing Takeout Containers

Getting takeout is an increasingly popular method of dining, with over half of U.S consumers claiming this habit is crucial for their lifestyle. If you're nodding your head, you'll know that part of the fun of takeout is reusing your containers. In fact, you might even have a cupboard full of takeout containers — perhaps with a few mismatched lids. While repurposing your takeout containers can save money and waste, not all disposable containers are made equal.

"It's essential to check that the material is safe for reheating and storing food long-term," says Maria Baer, Founder of The Baer Minimalist. "Look for durable, microwave-safe plastics or glass containers." Baer knows all about the do's and don'ts of reusing takeout containers since she has led an in-home organizing service since 2017. Luckily, it's easy to tell which containers are microwave-safe as most containers are labeled as such, either in writing or with a microwave symbol. Baer also advises to steer clear of "flimsy or single-use plastics that can warp or degrade quickly."