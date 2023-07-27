10 Mistakes You Should Avoid With Leftovers

Proper storage of your leftovers is essential. Before placing them in the refrigerator, you should put them in an airtight container. Airtight containers will keep the food fresher for longer, ensuring it still tastes as desired when you're ready to eat it. Foods kept in an airtight container will also be more protected against bacteria growth or contamination from odors or drippings of other foods in the fridge. If you plan on bringing your leftovers to work, it will also be easier to transport them in an airtight container without worrying about anything spilling or leaking out in your lunchbox.

Once you've properly packaged your leftover food in an airtight container, there's one more thing you'll want to do before putting it in the refrigerator. Take just a moment to add a label with the date and contents on the container. You can use painter's tape or masking tape stuck on the side of the container for the label. Labels will make it easier for you and the others in your home to scan the refrigerator and know what's there and how old it is.

Finally, instead of just tossing the containers anywhere in your fridge where you can find space, find a way to keep them organized and visible. This will help decrease food waste and ensure you don't forget about something until it is too old to eat. If you have multiple containers of leftovers in the fridge, organize them so that the oldest ones are in the front.