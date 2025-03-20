What It Means When Your Beer Is Bottle Conditioned

Bottle-conditioned beer is a brewing technique that adds complexity to the beer-drinking experience. Unlike most beers, which are carbonated before packaging, bottle-conditioned beers go through a second fermentation process right inside the bottle to enhance the beer's flavor and aroma and to create carbonation. Typically, these beers have finer bubbles, denser foam, and a smoother mouthfeel with every sip.

The process starts when brewers introduce a small amount of yeast and sugar to the beer. This is done before sealing the bottle. Then fermentation begins, producing natural carbonation and allowing the beer to develop its profile inside the bottle. The practice has roots in traditional brewing and is often associated with craft and specialty beers.

When it is poured, the yeast used during secondary fermentation settles at the bottom, creating a cloudy or hazy appearance. While some drinkers may find this off-putting, it's totally natural. To enjoy your beer, pour it slowly into a glass and leave the sediment behind in the bottle unless you want to drink it, which is a personal choice.