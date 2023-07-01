The 15 Best Breweries In Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon, is a walkable, tourist-friendly city that's known for having good coffee, one of the largest independent bookstores in the United States, and plenty more. Whether you're visiting or consider yourself a local, the city-dwellers also love a lively craft beer scene, and there's no shortage of breweries within city limits.
What sets one brewery apart from all the others? A good one should have a welcoming atmosphere with knowledgeable staff who are happy to help you choose a beer that you'll love. It should also have a variety of beers on tap, from light and refreshing to dark and complex or a consistent theme. Food that goes well with the beer on tap is also a plus. A combination of these components can create that laid-back, relaxing, but fun environment that makes breweries such a great place to spend your weekends or lazy days. Visit these locations, and you might discover a new favorite.
1. Great Notion Brewing
One brewery that comes highly recommended by locals is Great Notion Brewing. This spot quickly made a name for itself as a unique and authentic brewery experience with an impressive collection of over 40 hazy, fruit-forward IPAs on the menu. It takes pride in using only the best local fruit, such as pinot noir grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and cherries, to create truly authentic brews for guests.
Not only is the beer at Great Notion Brewing top-notch, but the brewery itself is also a sight to behold, with quirky murals on the wall that depict Pacific Northwest charm, which of course, includes Sasquatch. Guests love the industrial chic aesthetic that feels both contemporary and welcoming. The open floor plan allows visitors to watch the brewing process in action, adding to the overall experience. With 4.5 stars on Google, guests love the vibe, drinks, and company.
This brewery's success can be marked by its various locations and the Gold and Silver medals that it's been awarded. They have also been recognized by the Best of Craft Beer Awards and Oregon Beer Awards, and they won the 2018 #1 IPA in America by Paste Magazine.
2. Cascade Brewing Barrel House
Cascade Brewing Barrel House has a niche that sour drinkers will go nuts over. This brewery offers the best collection of sours in the city, with more than 20 types available. The blends include fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales that are complex and refreshing in flavor. Over 2,000 happy customers have shared their positive experiences online and showed their appreciation for the tasty menu and especially the friendly, accommodating staff. This brewery also stands out by serving seven gluten-free options for those who love a good beer but have diet restrictions.
This particular brewery creates a fresh signature blend each year, meaning it is always working on new, creative flavors and combinations to keep customers happy. The blending house uses 1,300 French oak, Kentucky bourbon, and Northwest wine barrels to mix up truly memorable blends. Cascade has become a staple in the Portland craft beer scene, earning rave reviews and a loyal following who know that you can always expect something new and exciting with each visit.
3. Wayfinder Beer
If you love a crisp, fresh lager, then you must check out Wayfinder Beer. This brewery boasts one of the very best collections of Czech and German lagers in the city. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation has made it a favorite among beer enthusiasts. A repertoire of awards, such as being named Best Brewery, Oregon Beer of the Year, Best Oregon Brewpub, and Best Brewer, proves the quality of their drinks and the atmosphere alike, but you'll have to visit yourself to truly understand the vibe. Casual picnic tables encourage large groups and casual sipping, while the natural wood and brick decor prompts a comfortable but authentic feel.
This menu is stocked with complex lagers, such as a Maerzen Amber lager, which has notes of spice and toffee. Although ales and IPAs are all the rage, this brewery focuses on the drinks that take longer to ferment. The process overall is more complicated and requires skill to master the art of the lager. In the end, drinkers can relish darker beers that have more nuanced flavors. If you're a fan of a delicate hoppy taste, try the Hell Freezes Over, which is a refreshing Lagerbier Helles that's mixed with a house-made frozen lemonade.
4. Little Beast Brewing
With over 400 reviews and a 4.7 ranking on Google, the locals and tourists can't stop raving about how Little Beast Brewing offers an amazing outdoor space with a menu full of mixed culture fermentation, fruited, wild, and wood-aged beers. This is a dream-like place to kick back, enjoy Portland's charm and peruse a scrumptious food menu that won't overwhelm you. Not to mention a killer happy hour deal that offers one dollar off all full-sized draft beers.
Little Beast Brewing is well-known for its exquisite beer selection, with IPAs, pilsners, wheat ales, lagers, and more on its 16 taps. However, the small family-owned eclectic charm is also a big selling point. The beer garden is open year-round and feels like relaxing in your backyard. The repurposed home creates a cozy atmosphere and features a large wrap-around porch and patio to accommodate guests. Just a few hours at this brewery will capture the essence of the city, the friendly people, and the moody Pacific Northwest vibe.
Little Beast Brewing's menu is also worth noting, with an exciting blend of flavors that will cater to any beer lover's taste buds. The hearty comfort food is ideal in Oregon's cooler weather and also shouldn't be overlooked by foodies.
5. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company
Zoiglhaus offers another collection of German lagers to love, made by a brewer that actually trained in Germany for years to learn and hone the craft. The team of experienced brewers has brought their traditional training back to the Pacific Northwest, where they now boast a wide selection of brews, including pilsners, dunkels, helles, and bocks. Add this brewery to your bucket list if you prefer a less intense hop flavor that still leaves you feeling refreshed.
It's no surprise that this spot looks and feels like it was plucked straight from Germany. A true testament to traditional, authentic brewing, even the name Zoiglhaus refers to the Zoigl brewing method that can be traced back to several small towns in Germany during the Middle Ages. The ancient practice involved townsfolk using a shared brewhouse. They would then take turns serving their brew to their neighbors from the comfort of their homes. Passed down throughout the generations, the practice encouraged community and friendship, which can be felt throughout this brewery. Over 600 reviewers have rated the locations as 4.4 stars, raving about the friendly staff and atmosphere as well as the lagers.
6. Ground Breaker Brewery
Founded in 2011, Ground Breaker Brewery produces 100% gluten-free craft beer, making it a haven for individuals with gluten intolerance. In fact, everything in their brewery and pub is naturally gluten-free. This means that visitors can enjoy it without worrying about cross-contamination or hidden gluten sources. Whether you're in the mood for a classic IPA, a dry ale, a dark ale, a light beer, or a fruity ale, this place has something for everyone.
While the atmosphere and decor are fairly simple, the brand has paid special attention to a sensitive food menu that compliments the drinks and keeps customers coming back for more. The Chicken Bowl with crispy fried chicken and fresh sides, along with the Reuben sandwich, frequently receive five-star ratings. Among the beers, IPA No. 5 has won numerous awards and positive feedback for its bold, crisp flavors. The Imperial Darkness, an imperial stout, which have hints of chocolate and coffee, and the light, refreshing pale ale are also favorites.
7. Hopworks Brewery
Powell Mothership ranks on our list of the best due to its efforts to be sustainable and satisfy various beer cravings. This lively and ever-expanding brewery is striving to minimize its environmental impact while producing high-quality craft beers. Not only does this company source its ingredients from local organic farms and malting companies, reducing transportation emissions and supporting the local community, but they also utilize energy-efficient equipment and technology, such as solar panels, to power its operations.
Beyond its production process, Powell Mothership is dedicated to reducing waste. It uses compostable packaging for its beer and food products, and it has a robust recycling program in place. Finally, the company donates the spent grains from making its hazy IPA, organic honey porter, winter ale with caramel malts, and many more to local farmers for livestock feed. Stop in to see for yourself why over 1,000 reviewers are raving about this location on Yelp. The bar, beer, and food are worth adding to your itinerary.
8. Steeplejack Brewing Co.
If you're lucky enough to stop by the Steeplejack Broadway Pub, you aren't likely to forget it soon. The amazing church-like setting provides a spacious, eye-catching location to enjoy a cold drink that is a unique experience from start to finish. Pets are allowed, and it's family-friendly at all hours, with a variety of pale ales, pilsners, and sours to choose from. It also has gluten-free and nonalcoholic options available, making it, overall, a top-tier brewery to check out.
This location has hundreds of positive reviews about the building itself. The church was built in the 1900s and has been carefully restored to highlight the original structure. Sip on an ice-cold hoppy Northwest IPA or a refreshing Australian Sparkling Ale while taking in the steeped, soaring ceilings and stunning stained glass windows.
Still, the brewery's appeal extends beyond its ambiance. Steeplejack Broadway Brewpub also has an impressive selection of beers. There's a little bit of everything on this menu, from dark and rich, to light and crisp. This location also offers a full food menu that knocks typical bar food out of the water, with items such as asparagus soup, miso vinaigrette salad, and house-brined almonds, to name a few.
9. Threshold Brewing & Blending
Threshold Brewing & Blending has excellent ratings on both Yelp and Google, as it consistently offers great-tasting drinks in a fun, low-key environment. The indoor and outdoor seating areas are relaxed and comfortable. The ambiance exudes a cozy and inviting atmosphere, with communal tables and rustic decor that transport visitors to a different time. To encourage mingling and community, the brewery hosts several events as well. Trivia, burger brawls, and craft nights are all on the schedule and can really liven up your average after-work drink.
Although this location is small, it gives off a very intimate, friendly vibe. And the same thing can be said about the variety of drinks. Quality over quantity has proven to bring patrons back time and time again at this location. With 11 house beers on draft, you can still choose from a range of hoppy IPAs to sours to dark barrel-aged beers. The options cover your bases but don't overwhelm you, making this a great place to find a favorite and stick with it. But the good times don't stop at beer. They also offer a variety of wine options, including red, white, rose house wines, and prosecco. Local cider is also available on tap.
10. Montavilla Brew Works
Montavilla Brew Works is another brewery that fully embodies the Pacific Northwest lifestyle. Good food, great drinks, and a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere will greet you at the door. Not to mention a staff of knowledgeable servers who can direct you toward an unforgettable drink that suits your taste.
Nestled in a former auto garage, Montavilla Brew Works boasts a meticulously renovated taproom, which features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, and plenty of natural light. The covered and heated outdoor area is like stepping into a friend's backyard — a friend who has excellent taste in beer. On the menu are German-style lagers and Pacific NW-style beers. Since 2015, this location has been stirring up incredible brews that are carefully crafted from local ingredients and with traditional brewing techniques.
One component that also sets Montavilla Brew Works apart from other breweries is its dedication to a relaxed atmosphere. From the pub-style decor to the friendly owner, this brewery is committed to taking care of its local customers. This notion extends to any people that want to visit and get a feel for the area while avoiding the gimmicky nature of corporate advertising.
11. Ecliptic Brewing
Ecliptic Brewing has two locations in Portland that reach for the stars in terms of atmosphere and drink options. However, the Moon Room, which recently opened in 2021, is one of the best breweries for private events. The look and feel are modern and chic but, overall, comfortable. This is the perfect setting to celebrate a birthday with a small group, host an office party, or simply settle in for some good conversation. The space can accommodate up to 45 people and features a stunning city scene on clear days and comes with a dedicated bartender who will pass along their knowledge about beers and wines to you and your guests.
At the Moon Room location, patrons can choose from a collection of top-notch barley wine, such as the much-loved Ecliptic Brewing Orange Giant. This wine is made from three types of malt and various kinds of hops to achieve a slightly bitter yet refreshing flavor. With over twenty beers on the menu, tasty small bites, and an awesome atmosphere, the Moon Room hits all the right notes.
12. Old Town Pizza & Brewing
This is a truly unique brewery with a history that can liven up any conversation. Just below this pizza and beer joint are Portland's Shanghai tunnels, which are steeped in darkness and legends. The tunnels are an intricate labyrinth of rooms, halls, basements, and more that run under the city and are connected with nearby waterways that once functioned as a way to store and transport stolen goods, illegal contraband, and far more nefarious activities in the 1900s. Pair this dark history with a slice of piping hot pizza and an ice-cold beer, and the setting is hard to compete with.
Today, visitors can still experience their eerie presence at Old Town Pizza & Brewing and by haunted tours to explore the tunnels and catacombs beneath Old China Town. A resident ghost named Nina is also rumored to roam the area. The restaurant's owners have embraced the building's history and incorporated it into the decor and atmosphere. Inside, the walls are decked in vintage photos and artifacts from the tunnels, and the restaurant even offers ghost tours for those brave enough to explore the building after hours.
13. Kells Brewery
Irish pubs go way beyond St. Patrick's Day and can be the perfect destination for date night, comfort food, and consistently great beer. The Kells Brewery is a top Irish Brewery to try while exploring Portland. It was named the No. 1 Must-Visit Brewpub for Beer and Food by EATER, which is no surprise since over 300 reviews on Google have rated it a solid 4.3 stars. Prepare yourself for an authentic Irish experience with drinks and food that are the quintessential essence of the Emerald Isle.
Nestled in the heart of Portland, this Irish brewpub has been serving up authentically-crafted pints of beer for over three decades. On the menu, you'll find traditional Irish drinks, such as Irish stouts, Irish red ales, Belfast lagers, hand-crafted Vienna-style lagers, and more to tingle your taste buds. At Kells Brewery, patrons can experience a true taste of Ireland with every sip of beer by using only the finest ingredients and traditional techniques. Whether you prefer a light and refreshing beer or a rich and complex brew, it has something for every pallet, not to mention the wall of whiskey and the hearty Irish food to go with your drinks.
14. Occidental Brewing Co.
Beer drinkers will love this quirky atmosphere that consistently pulls in four-star reviews. Offering approachable and award-winning ales and lagers, Occidental Brewing Co. is a must-visit brewery. Located in the St. Johns neighborhood, this is a small, family-owned operation, but it prides itself on beers that are enjoyable for the average person, even if you're not a connoisseur.
Established in 2011, Occidental Brewing Co. has quickly made a name for itself in the craft beer world. The brewery specializes in German-style beers, and its selection of ales and lagers has won numerous awards at beer festivals across the country. It is housed in a former warehouse and features a large, open tasting room with plenty of seating. The space is decorated with vintage German beer signs and memorabilia, giving it an old-world feel that makes it a worthy experience even before you dip into the list of drinks that includes fresh hop pilsners, dunkels, and many more.
15. Upright Brewery
Add this hotspot to your list if you love meaningful sips and creative vibes. Upright Brewing is a casual brewery ideal for those who appreciate the complex flavors in hoppy IPAs, and carefully curated brews made with unique ingredients. The location boasts thoughtfully created decors, such as barrel table tops, exposed brick, and floor-to-ceiling windows, which provide the perfect drinking atmosphere. You'll also find jaw-dropping labels that are meant to resemble album cover art, which are excellent conversation starters.
Upright Brewing has been crafting artisanal beers for years and prides itself on its commitment to creating unique and complex flavors, and the draft list reflects this dedication. For example, the barrel-aged Matsutake Gose that uses mushrooms or the Two Tone that includes nectaron hops will offer something new and exciting to even the most experienced beer drinkers. Another favorite factor that also helps cut down on costs and keeps the place casual is their allowance for outside food.