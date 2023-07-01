The 15 Best Breweries In Portland, Oregon

One brewery that comes highly recommended by locals is Great Notion Brewing. This spot quickly made a name for itself as a unique and authentic brewery experience with an impressive collection of over 40 hazy, fruit-forward IPAs on the menu. It takes pride in using only the best local fruit, such as pinot noir grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and cherries, to create truly authentic brews for guests.

Not only is the beer at Great Notion Brewing top-notch, but the brewery itself is also a sight to behold, with quirky murals on the wall that depict Pacific Northwest charm, which of course, includes Sasquatch. Guests love the industrial chic aesthetic that feels both contemporary and welcoming. The open floor plan allows visitors to watch the brewing process in action, adding to the overall experience. With 4.5 stars on Google, guests love the vibe, drinks, and company.

This brewery's success can be marked by its various locations and the Gold and Silver medals that it's been awarded. They have also been recognized by the Best of Craft Beer Awards and Oregon Beer Awards, and they won the 2018 #1 IPA in America by Paste Magazine.