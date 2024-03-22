Why You Should Always Serve Double IPA Beer In A Tulip Glass

With its high alcohol content and complex, extra-hoppy notes, a double IPA is certainly an acquired taste. Its intense flavors and assertive aromas are not for every beer drinker, and not every drinking vessel is the right fit for such a unique style, either. You may not think much of the cup you sip your beer from, but the best type of glass for a lager wouldn't work well with a double IPA at all. Steins or traditional pint glasses are also bad choice, as their wide rims allow an IPA's layered aromas to escape into the air. That's why brew aficionados should seek out tulip glasses for these malty beverages.

Tulip glasses are becoming a staple in craft breweries, known for their versatility and ability to bring out a brew's aromas. The narrow opening of the glass helps to support a healthy head of foam, while the gently-sloped bottom holds in all of the complex aromatics and flavors of a beer. This piece of glassware is a great vessel for almost any brew, but double IPAs especially would benefit from one.

These glasses are designed to enhance the hidden flavors and fragrances of beer, and double IPAs have some of the most complex characteristics of all, so the choice just makes sense. In addition to opening up a beer's flavor profile, a tulip glass's unique shape offers a few other benefits.