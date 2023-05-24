New Survey Shows Just How Influential Social Media Is On Our Eating Habits

In our tech-drenched world, it's no shock that social media impacts every facet of our lives. Living every moment plugged into the internet has led to both good and bad results, and few areas have been untouched. Even food — what we eat and how we eat it — has been irreparably shaped by our social media culture. And a new survey shows just how closely the two are intertwined and how it affects our choices.

The International Food Information Council's most recent survey included a section covering social media's influence on our food habits. Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, the organization's president, explained in a statement provided to Food Business News, "Social media has morphed from a mere networking platform into a digital dining table, shaping our food choices, stirring culinary curiosity, and serving as a recipe for both clarity and confusion in our nutritional narratives."

IFIC conducted its survey in April, collecting replies from 1,022 people. And the survey results indicate just how true that statement is, with 41% of respondents indicating they'd seen food and nutrition news on social media.