The Czech Beer That's Supposed To Be More Foam Than Liquid

For most beer drinkers, the worst mistake a bartender can make is to serve a pint filled to the brim with foam. But in the Czech Republic, it's a time-honored tradition. The mlíko, which translates to "milk," is a nearly all-foam serving of beer that looks more like a bar prank than a proper pour. Yet, this isn't some gimmick designed to confuse first-timers — mlíko is a legitimate and respected way to drink beer, and its cloud-like texture is part of the experience.

Unlike the standard hladinka pour (a beer with a modest foam cap) or the šnyt (a 50-50 split of beer and bubbles), mlíko takes things to the extreme. Order one, and you'll get a glass that's so packed with foam, you'd think they used a sonic foamer to produce the thick head.

However, getting it right isn't just about pulling a tap and hoping for the best. Czech bartenders use a special faucet with nozzles that can be opened or closed gradually, letting the foam ease its way into the glass. It might look strange, but there's a reason this method has lasted for over a century.