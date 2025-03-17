The Czech Beer That's Supposed To Be More Foam Than Liquid
For most beer drinkers, the worst mistake a bartender can make is to serve a pint filled to the brim with foam. But in the Czech Republic, it's a time-honored tradition. The mlíko, which translates to "milk," is a nearly all-foam serving of beer that looks more like a bar prank than a proper pour. Yet, this isn't some gimmick designed to confuse first-timers — mlíko is a legitimate and respected way to drink beer, and its cloud-like texture is part of the experience.
Unlike the standard hladinka pour (a beer with a modest foam cap) or the šnyt (a 50-50 split of beer and bubbles), mlíko takes things to the extreme. Order one, and you'll get a glass that's so packed with foam, you'd think they used a sonic foamer to produce the thick head.
However, getting it right isn't just about pulling a tap and hoping for the best. Czech bartenders use a special faucet with nozzles that can be opened or closed gradually, letting the foam ease its way into the glass. It might look strange, but there's a reason this method has lasted for over a century.
Why mlíko is the frothiest beer pour you'll ever see
Although it might be a common beer myth that more foam means less beer, in this case, it's true. The mlíko pour isn't just about looks; it's a calculated way to enhance the drinking experience. It's not a beer you casually sip — it's meant to be downed fast before the foam settles into liquid. The foam and minimal carbonation cut through any of the beer's lingering bitterness, making for a smoother, creamier sip that leans into the malt's sweetness rather than the usual crisp bite of a lager.
Historically, mlíko wasn't something you'd order pint after pint. In 19th and early 20th-century Czech pubs, it was often served as a post-meal treat or a final drink before heading home. Some bartenders would even pour one as a small farewell gesture after settling a tab. The silky foam was more of a dessert-like indulgence rather than a typical round of beer. Today, mlíko remains a rare specialty pour for those looking to experience Czech brewing tradition at its most unorthodox.
Getting the right amount of foam is both an art and a science, and skilled bartenders know that technique is everything. Unlike a poorly-poured beer, where foam quickly vanishes into flat disappointment, mlíko is dense, wet, and designed to linger. So, the next time you see a pint that looks suspiciously like a glass of milk, don't send it back ... it just might be the smoothest sip of beer you've ever had.