10 Wildest Bar Rescue Episodes That Are Worth Watching
As reality TV goes, shows don't get much more explosive than "Bar Rescue." The Spike series (which now airs on Paramount Network) is essentially the bar-focused version of "Kitchen Nightmares," in which host Jon Taffer heads into failing businesses and tries to give them a bit of tough love. Unlike Gordon Ramsay's show, though, which featured a lot of restaurants that are still open today, many of the bars in "Bar Rescue" have felt as though they're beyond help — and when you add in free-flowing alcohol, dysfunctional families, and sometimes live animals, things can get very chaotic indeed.
As a result, it's no surprise that in the 10 seasons of "Bar Rescue," there have been a lot of wild moments that have left viewers' jaws on the floor. We're talking full-on fist fights, production staff being assaulted, owners who have got themselves into hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of debt, and staff who are completely done with it all. It's a ride of a watch, and if you want the biggest and most infamous episodes of all time, we've got a handy primer for you right here. Just make sure you're in a calm state before sitting down to enjoy them, 'cos things are about to get heated.
Yo-Ho-Ho and a Bottle of Dumb (Season 2, Episode 1)
A "Bar Rescue" episode that has since gone down in the lore of the show, the events of "Yo-Ho-Ho and a Bottle of Dumb" showed aspiring business owners exactly why it's so important to let go of ideas that aren't working. In this episode, host Jon Taffer hopped over to Silver Spring, Maryland, to try and save Piratz Tavern, a Pirate-themed bar that had no intention of changing its stripes, and where we're sure a lot of rum was drank. Its owner, Tracy Rebelo, had racked up almost $1 million of debt and was unable to turn things around, largely because her bar's theme was so niche that it couldn't build up a wider clientele base. Everything about the business was failing — but despite this, Rebelo didn't want to get rid of the key problem: The theme.
As a consequence, viewers of this episode were treated to the almost hallucinogenic sight of Taffer laying down the law to a group of adults dressed in pirate costumes, who talked back to him and refused to accept that a change needed to be made. Despite the huge task that Taffer had ahead of him, he managed to successfully remove the pirate vibe, and instead giving it a corporate feel. Despite this, neither the staff nor Tracy liked the new feel of the bar, and it later reverted to being pirate-themed once more — before closing in 2015.
Play Some Janet Jackson! (Season 3, Episode 15)
On "Bar Rescue," there's no shortage of bar owners who overstep themselves in various ways — and unfortunately, consuming a lot of alcohol in their own establishments is one of them. Occasionally, this can cause its episodes to tip over into pure chaos, as viewers found out in the Season 3 installment, "Play Some Janet Jackson!" In this episode, the show's host Jon Taffer visited Gipsy, a bar that held the distinction of being Las Vegas' first gay nightclub, to assess just how it had gotten itself into millions of dollars' worth of debt. When owner Paul San Filipo appears onscreen, it becomes apparent why things have gone south: Relations between him and his staff are actively hostile, and Paul has made a habit of getting drunk in his bar, to disastrous effect.
These things all culminate in a scene that has gone down in "Bar Rescue" history. In the scene, San Filipo is seen yelling at bartender Brandon in front of customers, demanding again and again that he play some Janet Jackson. Brandon refuses, and San Filipo throws a glass at a pillar, smashing it. Taffer intervenes and tells the owner that if he has a problem with his staff, then ultimately that reflects poorly on him. Things get worse from there, with San Filipo hating Taffer's renovation of his bar at the end of the episode, and Gipsy ultimately closing shortly after.
Getting Freaky at the Tiki (Season 4, Episode 48)
Oh, man. Just when you thought you'd seen everything in this show, "Getting Freaky at the Tiki" comes along and blows everything out of the water. This season 4 episode started tame enough, although by "Bar Rescue" standards, that's not that tame at all: We join Freaki Tiki, the bar that the program showcases (and which may have been named after the Freaki Tiki cocktail), when it's struggling with $500,000 of debt. Jon Taffer comes to investigate the bar and finds all the usual suspects: Overflowing toilets, terrible lighting, and drinks that are so strong that they could knock you out.
Where things really start to take a turn for the worse, though, is when Taffer discovers a used condom behind the bar. Yep. Our stomachs started to feel a little queasy at that one, too. He duly erupts with anger, imploring the owners to take responsibility, and in a pleasing turn of events, Freaki Tiki does manage to make a bounce back by the end of the episode. Sadly, though, it didn't manage to sustain things once the cameras had been turned off — in 2017, the bar closed for good.
Punch-Drunk & Trailer Trashed (Season 3, Episode 33)
Sometimes, reality TV episodes are wild for all the wrong reasons. "Punch-Drunk & Trailer Trashed" is one of those: A "Bar Rescue" episode that's well-known by fans of this show as being perhaps the wildest of them all, it's television that's almost too stressful to watch. The episode sees host Jon Taffer visiting the family-owned O'Face Bar in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where things are at an all-time low. Staff consume alcohol on the job, give away drinks for free, and everyone blames each other for the bar not succeeding.
"Punch-Drunk & Trailer Trashed" starts at a high emotional pitch and doesn't let up from there. This episode is essentially one long montage of fights, in which viewers are treated to staff members coming to blows constantly — and even getting right in Taffer's face, screaming at him while he's trying to contain things. It gets to the point where Taffer, completely frustrated at everyone's inability to turn things around, actually walks out of the bar and refuses to help them, for the first time in "Bar Rescue" history. Honestly, we don't blame him: It's an intensely stressful watch of an episode, so we can't imagine what it'd be like actually being there.
Grow Some Meatballs! (Season 3, Episode 35)
Another bar on "Bar Rescue," another family who just can't get along. This time, it was the turn of the Millers, and specifically of brother-and-sister owners Mike and Diane, who ended up hiring cousin Christine and godson Robert to help them run The Tailgate Sports Bar in Santa Clarita. This turned out to be a big mistake, and since that decision, family ties have deteriorated significantly. The fortunes of the bar have, too: At the start of the episode, The Tailgate Sports Bar is $200,000 in debt.
Host Jon Taffer duly does his spying and finds a myriad of problems wrong with the bar. When he confronts the Millers, it leads to one of the finest moments of reality TV ever witnessed. Diane shouts at the rest of her family for not sticking up for her in front of Taffer, before taking a pack of meatballs out of the bag slung around her shoulder, and handing them out to everyone, telling them to "get some balls." With that, the episode's name was born. Oh, and shortly after this moment, a grease fire breaks out in the Tailgate's kitchen. It's a truly bizarre episode, and one that can't be missed, if utter weirdness and stress are what you're craving.
Till Debt Do Us Part (Season 4, Episode 29)
Anyone who thinks that peak drama only exists in the "Housewives" franchise has clearly never seen an episode of "Bar Rescue." This show isn't just about the failings of venues, it's also about the interpersonal relationships of the people who manage them — and sometimes, those can reach operatic proportions. Take "Till Debt Do Us Part," a season 4 episode that featured the Caribe Nightclub and owner Juan Pablo Martinez. An open womanizer, Martinez makes no secret of his tendency to flirt with patrons, despite the fact that his wife Edith works in the kitchen.
One night, though, enough is enough. Martinez is filmed sitting with another woman in the nightclub, telling her that there's no wedding ring on his hand, before Edith walks in with Jon Taffer. Both of them confront him, and then Edith proceeds to give her husband a gift bag. Inside the bag? Divorce papers. She then throws a drink on him, takes off her own wedding ring, and hurls it at Martinez in front of the whole bar, leaving everyone watching at home cheering. This is what reality TV dreams are made of.
Critters and Quitters (Season 3, Episode 32)
For a "Bar Rescue" episode to truly stand out, it has to have an edge that the others don't. "Critters and Quitters" gave viewers just that, in animal form. This episode, which saw host Jon Taffer and his colleagues heading to KC's Bar & Grill to assess why the members' bar was doing so badly, had all the hallmarks of this show: A bar losing money fast, owners who were drinking their way through their profits, and dysfunctional staff that just can't get on (and who, at one point, literally won't let Taffer into the bar, because he's not a member — even though he was there to help).
Where "Critters & Quitters" innovated on the form, though, was the moment when a live raccoon runs through KC's Bar & Grill, leaving Taffer and restaurant consultant Tiffany Derry completely shocked while watching on in their car. You thought that was it? Nope. The raccoon then proceeded to come back, again, in a light fixture, where it promptly deposited its droppings on the customers. It's no small miracle that KC's Bar & Grill managed to turn itself around by the end of the episode, and it remains open to this day (at the time of publishing). We hope that the raccoon hasn't been given a membership, though.
Murphy's Mess (Season 2, Episode 3)
Sometimes, an episode of "Bar Rescue" will make you completely rethink whether you want to go out in the first place. "Murphy's Mess" was one of those episodes. This installment featured Jon Taffer, host, visiting J.A. Murphy's in Fells Point, Maryland, a bar owned by Keith Murphy and Joel Gallant. However, the affordable price point they set for the bar's drinks led to a serious decline in fortunes, and by the time Taffer reached them, they were in a whole heap of debt.
We're not sure whether that debt led to the decline in cleanliness, though, or whether it was always that way. However, once Taffer arrived, he was in for an eye-popping sight. J.A. Murphy's had one of the filthiest kitchens ever seen on the show, with maggots, mouse droppings, and excessive grease build-up. This was all made worse by the poor hygiene standards of the chef, who was cross-contaminating food. Naturally, it all descended into screaming when the owners couldn't listen to reason, and although the bar went through a clean-up and renovation, folks who visited it after felt that all of its character had been stripped away. Clearly, the passion was gone from J.A. Murphy's, and it closed shortly after this episode aired.
Empty Pockets (Season 3, Episode 5)
If you're at all worried about stress levels, you really should avoid watching certain episodes of "Bar Rescue" — and "Empty Pockets" should be top of your list of installments to skip. This episode showed once again that bars are emotional places, and once host Jon Taffer and his fellow experts arrive, things can get quickly heated. "Empty Pockets" featured the Zan Z Bar in Denver, Colorado, and the efforts of owner Avi Benari to get his business back on track. Unfortunately, Benari didn't take kindly to the advice of Taffer and chef Brian Duffy, and when the former insulted Duffy's weight, Taffer had to be physically restrained before things went too far.
Incredibly, while it seemed like Zan Z Bar was past the point of no return, things managed to turn around. Taffer and Benari made up after their fight, and they eventually worked together to get the establishment back on track. Now, people who have visited the bar have noted that it's a rescue that managed to stick, and Taffer himself has spoken kindly of Benari. Fans of the show, meanwhile, speak of "Empty Pockets" in hushed tones, as a prime example of how wild "Bar Rescue" can get.
Thugs with Mugs (Season 4, Episode 2)
The one thing that always gets in the owners' way on "Bar Rescue" is themselves and their tempers. Viewers saw this yet again in season 4 episode "Thugs with Mugs," in which host Jon Taffer went on down to the Undisputed Sports Bar and Grill in Yonkers. This bar was owned by a pair of former boxers, so it's no surprise that things got heated once Taffer and his experts were in town. During their visit, where they discovered that the bar's food wasn't being cooked properly and that the staff were passing off cheaper liquors as more expensive ones, a fight broke out — and the production staff of "Bar Rescue" were attacked. Honestly, you can't write this stuff.
Undisputed Sports Bar and Grill underwent a significant transformation during the episode, becoming the SoYo Craft Bar. This entirely new concept, however, was not enough to save it from closing in 2016. More recently, people have cast criticism on the show for attempting to gentrify the bar and not paying attention to what the local community actually wanted. We're not sure whether that quite justifies the fighting, though.