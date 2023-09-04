The Salt Hack That Nearly Eliminates Excessive Grease Splatter

Cooking is fun, but, boy, it sure can be messy work, especially when you use cooking oil. If you're sautéing, frying, or searing any sort of food on the stovetop, you're likely using a cooking oil like olive, avocado, or other vegetable oils. If this is the case, you're already familiar with the dreaded mess of splattered gunk all over the stove.

Cleaning oil that has splashed all over the kitchen after dinner is probably as unpopular a task as scrubbing dirty dishes. We don't even want to talk about the cringeworthy pain from hot oil jumping out of the pan to burn your skin or ruin your favorite shirt. That hot liquid can be dangerous and cause injuries if it gets too aggressive with popping and sputtering.

Luckily, one simple hack is a game-changer when it comes to controlling that rowdy oil. If you don't want your oil to splatter when cooking with a hot-oiled pan, simply add a little salt to it. Yes, it's that simple.