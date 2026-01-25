10 Kitchen Nightmares Restaurants That Are Still Open Today

Watching any episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" is a real rollercoaster. What this TV show captures better than almost any other food program out there is the feeling of triumph over adversity, and the best "Kitchen Nightmares" episodes have us cheering at the screen as the restaurants featured learn the errors of their ways and turn their business (and their lives) around — all helped by Gordon Ramsay's infamously colorful vocabulary. When the cameras stop rolling, though, it's a different story. Ramsay may help restaurant owners transform their operations while he's there, but when he walks away, there's no guarantee that they'll keep them up and be able to keep their eateries afloat.

Sadly, that's perhaps why so many restaurants featured on the show are now closed — but some of them are still alive, kicking, and thriving. Even some of the earliest joints that appeared on "Kitchen Nightmares" are in operation to this day, and throughout the years, plenty of them have done a complete 180 on their food and ambience, with some restaurants now receiving stellar reviews. Which of your favorites have kept going? We've got them all right here.