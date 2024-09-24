Follow One Easy Step To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Canned Tomatoes

When it comes to cooking tomatoes, whether it's for pasta sauce, pizza marinara, or chunky soups, you want to get the most flavor possible out of the fruit. Did you know, though, that fresh tomatoes aren't the best choice? Canned tomatoes are the better option because the canning process preserves them during the peak season, when they're the ripest. In fact, avoiding the tinned variety is one of the many mistakes everyone makes when cooking tomatoes. However, it takes one easy step to unleash their full flavor potential: Simmer on the stove.

While the canning process involves cooking tomatoes, it only heats the fruit enough to kill harmful germs and increase their shelf life. Heating them on the stove before you add the other ingredients for your recipe will help the natural sugars develop. As the excess water evaporates, the flavor becomes more concentrated. It also breaks down the tomatoes, which results in a smoother texture.

To achieve optimal results, drain the liquid from the can into a bowl to set aside, and pour the canned tomatoes into a Dutch oven or saucepan. Bring the tomatoes to a simmer for as long as it takes for the water to evaporate and the flesh to somewhat caramelize. At this point, you have the option to add the liquid from the can to the simmering pot so that the flavor from that reduces as well. On the other hand, you could save it to add to your dish later if it's too thick and needs some thinning.