Get The Most Flavor Out Of Canned Tomatoes By Throwing Them In The Oven
It's no secret that canned tomatoes are missing something. And while they're good enough to toss in a pot of chili, pasta sauce, or soup, they can be a whole lot better. It won't take too much work either. So, while elevating those canned whole tomatoes will add some additional time to your food prep, you'll certainly be glad that you took the extra step.
The best way to increase the flavor of canned tomatoes is to drain them, remove their seeds, pour a little olive oil on top, and put them in the oven to roast for an hour or so. Keep the temperature low, around 300 degrees Fahrenheit will do. The results will be heavenly, with a much more intense tomato flavor. Frankly, whatever you use them in will be transformed to the point where others may not believe that you used canned tomatoes in the first place. Even better, by roasting the whole tomatoes in the oven first, you open up a whole new world of possibilities for their use.
What does the oven do to improve canned tomatoes?
Straight out of the can, whole tomatoes are watery and dull. They've been cooked for food safety during the canning process, but not in any sort of manner that brings out their natural flavors. You're simply finishing the job by putting them in the oven. Doing so has a couple of effects.
For one, it dries them out. This is important because all of that liquid does nothing for taste. By getting rid of it, the underlying flavors can shine. And for two, the heat caramelizes the tomatoes — which intensifies the natural sugars and overall flavor. To achieve this, make sure to leave them in the oven long enough. They should be visibly dryer than when they went in, but not completely dehydrated.
Tossing those canned tomatoes in the oven for an hour will drastically improve their texture as well. Instead of being soggy and squishy, drying them out will cause them to firm up a little bit. This improved texture means they'll have a much better mouthfeel and — if you roast them long enough — a very slight chewiness that will make them feel much more substantial in many recipes.
Ways to use oven-roasted, canned tomatoes
Oven-roasting whole tomatoes from a can is a fantastic way to elevate your pasta sauces and soups. No doubt you'll be amazed by the improved flavor. But tossing those canned tomatoes in the oven also makes them suitable for a lot of other uses that you may not have thought of before. They'll go from blah to the perfect toast topper, sandwich ingredient, or salad component. And they'll even make a tasty side all on their own.
Consider adding them to your avocado toast or swapping them out for the fresh tomatoes in a BLT. Melt fresh mozzarella on top, then add olive oil and basil for a warm version of caprese salad. They're also great on burgers and in tuna salad. And don't forget about pizza — roasted canned tomatoes make an excellent topping for pizza and flatbread.
Of course, whole canned tomatoes can also be prepared with garlic, herbs, and spices before roasting. Doing so will add even more flavor. And it will make them perfect for eating alone, with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.