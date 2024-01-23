Get The Most Flavor Out Of Canned Tomatoes By Throwing Them In The Oven

It's no secret that canned tomatoes are missing something. And while they're good enough to toss in a pot of chili, pasta sauce, or soup, they can be a whole lot better. It won't take too much work either. So, while elevating those canned whole tomatoes will add some additional time to your food prep, you'll certainly be glad that you took the extra step.

The best way to increase the flavor of canned tomatoes is to drain them, remove their seeds, pour a little olive oil on top, and put them in the oven to roast for an hour or so. Keep the temperature low, around 300 degrees Fahrenheit will do. The results will be heavenly, with a much more intense tomato flavor. Frankly, whatever you use them in will be transformed to the point where others may not believe that you used canned tomatoes in the first place. Even better, by roasting the whole tomatoes in the oven first, you open up a whole new world of possibilities for their use.