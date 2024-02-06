How Italian Restaurants Have Such Perfect Bread Dipping Oil

Ask any expert the absolute basic tip to achieve restaurant-quality bread dipping oil, and they will tell you that you must use the highest quality extra virgin olive oil. The best kind of EVOO, as it is often known, is so good that it may not even need any addition of seasonings or herbs to enhance its flavor. A simple swirl of your crusty bread in this tasty oil is enough to take you to bread-dipping heaven.

In fact, Italian restaurants use an EVOO known as finishing oil to coat the dipping oil just before serving it on the table. This adds extra freshness and taste to an already tasty dip. When the dipping oil is so good on its own, it often doesn't need strong flavoring to enhance it further. However, basic seasonings like garlic, red pepper flakes, and lemon zest can be added without tampering with the original taste of the oil.

Some people also like to add balsamic vinegar and parmesan cheese for more depth and richness. Herbs like oregano, basil, parsley, and rosemary are also popular additions in some versions of this dipping oil.