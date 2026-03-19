9 Seafood Buffet Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

For a lot of people, seafood buffets are pure heaven. An opportunity to try all the fish and shellfish that you want, with more luxurious options like crab legs and lobster (which you'd never buy to eat at home) on tap? It all sounds wonderful, but that's really only the case if the seafood buffet you're eating in is up to scratch. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. With this type of buffet — which trades on a type of protein that very quickly becomes unappetizing when it's not fresh or presented well — knowing that you're eating in a place that cares deeply about customer experience, and preventing foodborne illnesses specific to seafood, is key.

How do you figure that out, though? By assessing for any key red flags. Warning signs at seafood buffets can be specific, and show up both in and around the food itself, and in how it's presented. From unpleasant smells and concerning food appearances to poor chilling techniques and strangely low prices, these red flags will reveal when a seafood buffet is to be avoided (and, conversely, when it's getting everything right). With a subject like this, we knew we had to get some expert input, so we asked Jimmy Ulcickas, co-founder and co-owner of Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurants, to help us figure out exactly what to look out for at a seafood buffet. Turns out, there's quite a bit.