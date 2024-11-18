The Cruise Ship Buffet Red Flag That Should Send You Running
One of the most exciting parts of taking a cruise is the food. Since cruises are generally all-inclusive, you can enjoy each meal to your heart's content — especially at a buffet. But before you load up that plate, take a look around to make sure everything's in order. After all, paying attention to red flags while dining on a cruise ship can save you — and your stomach — a great deal of suffering.
When it comes to cruise ship buffets, there's one red flag that often gets overlooked: How raw fish is served. People assume since you're at sea, the seafood is super fresh and safe, particularly raw fish like sushi. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. It's not as though the staff is fishing off the side of the boat. Instead, cruise companies pick up rations at ports of call and store them for later. Truthfully, it doesn't matter how fresh that fish is; if the kitchen staff isn't storing or serving it appropriately, the risk of food poisoning increases significantly. As such, raw fish should be kept on ice or in a temperature-controlled display.
If the buffet's raw seafood is sitting at room temperature, run. This might sound dramatic, but we've got solid reasoning. So, if you're the kind to question recommendations, keep reading. We'll break down the science behind this red flag so you fully understand our concern.
Why raw fish should be kept on ice at the buffet
Nothing ruins a cruise experience faster than food poisoning. With a high turnover rate and ample food supply, it can be difficult to determine the root of the problem. However, raw fish is a likely contender since the FDA reports that it's more likely to carry bacteria and parasites than cooked fish.
One of the ways raw fish causes food poisoning is by bacteria multiplying quickly. This happens through food safety mistakes such as leaving seafood in the "danger zone." According to the USDA, this zone is between 40-120 degrees Fahrenheit. So, if food sits at this temperature for more than two hours, we'd run for it. But if raw fish is on ice or temperature-controlled displays, it's significantly safer.
If you've booked a cruise, you'll want to take full advantage of this time. Play it safe and keep an eye on that raw seafood because if the kitchen staff isn't careful with fish, they could be cutting corners elsewhere, too. And if you want to be extra safe, find out other red flags to watch for at cruise ship buffets.