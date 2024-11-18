The Cruise Ship Buffet Red Flag That Should Send You Running

One of the most exciting parts of taking a cruise is the food. Since cruises are generally all-inclusive, you can enjoy each meal to your heart's content — especially at a buffet. But before you load up that plate, take a look around to make sure everything's in order. After all, paying attention to red flags while dining on a cruise ship can save you — and your stomach — a great deal of suffering.

When it comes to cruise ship buffets, there's one red flag that often gets overlooked: How raw fish is served. People assume since you're at sea, the seafood is super fresh and safe, particularly raw fish like sushi. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. It's not as though the staff is fishing off the side of the boat. Instead, cruise companies pick up rations at ports of call and store them for later. Truthfully, it doesn't matter how fresh that fish is; if the kitchen staff isn't storing or serving it appropriately, the risk of food poisoning increases significantly. As such, raw fish should be kept on ice or in a temperature-controlled display.

If the buffet's raw seafood is sitting at room temperature, run. This might sound dramatic, but we've got solid reasoning. So, if you're the kind to question recommendations, keep reading. We'll break down the science behind this red flag so you fully understand our concern.