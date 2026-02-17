The Best All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffets In The US

There's nothing like a good old buffet. All-you-can-eat buffets have been around in their modern form since the mid-20th century, and while they've come in and out of fashion throughout the decades, they're still a fixture of the restaurant world. Seafood buffets are one of the most popular varieties, arguably because they represent one of the best value-for-money offers out there. Like meat, seafood is typically pretty expensive per portion, and dishes like lobster thermidor or styles such as sushi can really set you back in a typical restaurant — but at a buffet, you can get as much as you want for a fixed price.

The challenge with seafood buffets is they can be hit or miss (you only have to spot some cruise ship buffet red flags to know that) — and you want to make sure you're eating at the best there is, right? Well, that's where we've got you covered. We've put together a list of the best all-you-can-eat seafood buffets across the country, based on their consistency, price-to-taste ratio, and the quality of their food, where you're all but guaranteed to get a good meal. To put together our selection, we combed through countless customer reviews, blogs, and "best-of" lists to ensure these restaurants are truly worth going to. Find your new favorite right here.