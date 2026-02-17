The Best All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffets In The US
There's nothing like a good old buffet. All-you-can-eat buffets have been around in their modern form since the mid-20th century, and while they've come in and out of fashion throughout the decades, they're still a fixture of the restaurant world. Seafood buffets are one of the most popular varieties, arguably because they represent one of the best value-for-money offers out there. Like meat, seafood is typically pretty expensive per portion, and dishes like lobster thermidor or styles such as sushi can really set you back in a typical restaurant — but at a buffet, you can get as much as you want for a fixed price.
The challenge with seafood buffets is they can be hit or miss (you only have to spot some cruise ship buffet red flags to know that) — and you want to make sure you're eating at the best there is, right? Well, that's where we've got you covered. We've put together a list of the best all-you-can-eat seafood buffets across the country, based on their consistency, price-to-taste ratio, and the quality of their food, where you're all but guaranteed to get a good meal. To put together our selection, we combed through countless customer reviews, blogs, and "best-of" lists to ensure these restaurants are truly worth going to. Find your new favorite right here.
Crab House, Brooklyn
We can understand why you wouldn't think of New York City as the kind of place where you'd find an incredible seafood buffet — it might feel a bit too fast-paced and metropolitan for that kinda thing — but it actually has two great options, thanks to Crab House. This pair of restaurants operates in Manhattan and Brooklyn, respectively, and both offer all-you-can-eat seafood through their contactless buffet model (which essentially means the food is brought to you).
If you're looking for quality, Crab House Brooklyn has the edge on its Manhattan-based sibling. Boasting a 4.5 rating on Yelp and a 4.6 rating on Google Reviews, it's pretty clear this place is doing something right — and customers positively rave about both the quality of its food and the sheer selection on offer. Dungeness and snow crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, sea bass, salmon — you name it, Crab House has got it. Plus, if you're willing to pay the higher price of $125, you get to enjoy its lobster buffet, which gives you access to fresh lobster and lobster mac and cheese on tap. Its service also has high marks from customers, and the restaurant exudes all-around good vibes. It's hard to go wrong with Crab House.
Bennett's Calabash Seafood Buffet No. 2, Myrtle Beach
Bennett's Calabash Seafood is quite a name down Myrtle Beach way. This mini-chain has been operating since 1978 and holds the distinction of being the first all-you-can-eat seafood buffet in the area. In that time, it's grown beyond its original restaurant, and now has several units. Its second location (clearly and usefully named Bennett's Calabash Seafood Buffet No. 2) is the best of the lot.
This Bennett's restaurant pips its competitors to the post thanks to the quality of its food and its service. It boasts an enormous selection of Southern-style seafood, with local favorites like fried grouper and shrimp and grits, and its sides are worth writing home about too (hush puppies, anyone?). Importantly, it keeps the dishes that have everyone coming back for more consistent, and its crab legs get multiple name checks for their flavor. Let's be honest, those are one of the main reasons why we're going to an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet in the first place, right?
The Nordic, Charlestown, Rhode Island
We feel pretty confident in saying that no buffet, seafood or not, does it like The Nordic. This Rhode Island-based restaurant is the stuff of legend: Family-owned since 1963, it's located on sumptuous grounds that feel almost more like a five-star European resort than a restaurant. These grounds come complete with a volleyball court, lawn games, and a lake. Yep. A lake.
That's all before you get to the food, too. The Nordic offers an utterly extraordinary spread, with lobster, crab, lobster bisque, oysters, and scallops, as well as prime rib (which is different from rib roast), filet, and basically anything else that you want. It's the kind of place that keeps people coming back time and time again, sometimes over several decades, with no sign of any diminishing quality. Honestly, folks, it's pretty special.
Now, we know what you're thinking: How much does this all cost? Well, a lot. A meal at The Nordic is $145 per adult, and that's before you order any alcoholic drinks. It's not the kind of place that most people can go every week, but if price isn't an issue, then it's an amazing experience with as much first-class food as you can eat.
Cafe Sierra Hilton, Los Angeles
Cafe Sierra does seafood well. The restaurant, which is located in the Hilton tower in Universal City, Los Angeles, knows that people flock from far and wide for its sea-sourced fare and its enviable selection of grub — and it charges a high price for it ($139 for its weekend dinner offer, in case you were wondering). However, if you're willing to stump up the price, you'll be rewarded with pretty much every type of seafood you can get through in one sitting. Whole lobster, snow crab legs, oysters, mussels, and fresh sushi and sashimi are just some of the delectable treats on offer, on a menu that also has non-seafood options like pork belly and short ribs. Yum.
Cafe Sierra is frequently cited as one of the most bougie buffets in Los Angeles, and its customers definitely aren't immune to its charms — or to its excellent food and service. "Absolutely fantastic seafood buffet! The selection was impressive and everything tasted incredibly fresh," stated one particularly happy reviewer on OpenTable. "From perfectly cooked crab legs and lobster to flavorful fish and delicious sides, every dish was on point." You can't buy publicity like that, you really can't.
The Fatty Crab, Miami
An all-you-can-eat buffet with what we think is the best name out there, The Fatty Crab in Miami is a must-visit spot if you're ever down Florida way. This seafood restaurant doesn't just specialize in Cajun-style options, but also in good vibes: Your meal will be soundtracked by a live DJ playing the hits, and punctuated by attentive service. The family-owned restaurant's clearly doing something right in creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for its customers.
If that wasn't enough to make you interested, then the price certainly will. Its all-you-can-eat weekend brunch is $39 per person on Saturdays and Sundays, and you can add on bottomless mimosas for $19. Included in the base price is a huge selection of food, such as shrimp po'boys and its famous Cajun seafood boil, which you can upgrade to include crab or lobster tail for an additional charge. You probably won't need to, though: There's enough food to go around here.
Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet, Islamorada
Folks who find themselves down in the Florida Keys probably won't want for good seafood — but if you're craving it in an all-you-can-eat format, Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet's the place to go. Located in Islamorada, this buffet has an unfussy, casual atmosphere, but it takes a great deal of care with its food. Operating since 1976, it specializes in serving a wide array of fresh dishes, with some of its fish caught a hop and a skip away from the restaurant. We guess being close to all that sea has some benefits.
Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet doesn't break the bank in comparison to other seafood buffets, and customers appreciate that it delivers the whole package. "My family and I had dinner here on our way to Key West for a weekend trip and had an awesome time, stated a customer on Google Reviews. "The seafood was fresh and delicious. The host was kind and professional. The staff were great too. Great view and good atmosphere." Hey, that's all we need to hear.
Sexy Crab Cajun Seafood and Sushi Bar, Long Island
Sexy Crab Cajun Seafood and Sushi Bar, located in Levittown, Long Island (with another branch in Hicksville), has a lot of things going for it. Its name is one of them — it's not the kind you forget in a hurry, right? — and its price is another. Its all-you-can-eat offer, centered around customizable seafood boils, costs $28.95 per person for lunch, and while it's decidedly more expensive during the dinner hours and on weekends, it's still a lot less pricey than some other buffets out there. For that price, not only do you get as much seafood boil as you want, but you can also grab your pick of sushi, sashimi (and there is a difference between the two), rolls, a bunch of appetizers, and fried rice. This place does a lot. And they bring it right to you.
It's fair to say that customers like Sexy Crab – a lot. This happy customer on Yelp said, "Great all you can eat deal. I've been here a few times and enjoy it each time." The food gets major plaudits from reviewers, and the overall vibe of the restaurant ticks all the boxes. And you can even upgrade your meal to get a drinks tower. Yes, please!
100s Seafood Grill Buffet, San Diego
We wouldn't blame you if you didn't expect too much from 100s Seafood Grill Buffet in San Diego. The restaurant is located right next to a busy intersection, and doesn't have a huge amount around it to indicate that it'll be a premium dining experience. Once you step through the doors, though, you'll be transported to seafood heaven. Its delightfully diverse offering has all the seafood you could want, plus a lobster upgrade if you're so inclined, as well as sushi and teppanyaki. It's also got a hot bar, where chefs prepare wok-cooked dishes live in front of you, and a meat grill. All this for $43.99 per person for dinner, or $56.99 if you go for the lobster buffet (although a lot of customers say that the regular buffet is the better option).
Diners at 100s Seafood Grill Buffet love the restaurant's Las Vegas-style approach at a lower price point. They also love that, beyond its seafood, you can grab all of your favorite takeout-style dishes. One customer on Google Reviews summed it up nicely when they said, "I think that this seafood buffet is one of the best. Great sushi section, same with the seafood and main course section ... You can't go wrong eating here."
Methodology
Figuring out what the "best" of any restaurant is tricky, especially in a genre as popular as the all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. As such, for this article, we had to go pretty wide. We looked at a host of customer reviews, ratings, vlogs, and "best of" lists when compiling our list — and for the former two criteria, we focused on reviews and ratings that were consistently excellent across the board. It was important to look at multiple review sites here, as some restaurants can have a high rating in one place and a low one in another; we focused on eateries that had high ratings across major sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google Reviews, and OpenTable. All reviews used were left within the last year, so we were using the most current information possible.
Once we had figured out which restaurants were getting the highest praise, we then looked at why they were so good. Generally speaking, these restaurants all shone due to their high-quality food (a must for a seafood buffet, which focuses on fresh fare), but they also all had great food selection, customer service, ambience, and a good price-to-taste ratio. For the more expensive buffets like The Nordic, we had to make sure that they were offering an exceptional experience to justify a place on the list.