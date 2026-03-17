7 Fast Food Upgrades Are Just A Simple Ordering Trick Away

One of the biggest complaints that customers have with Chipotle is that they feel the portion sizes have decreased over time. In fact, in 2024, the outrage about increased prices and decreased portion sizes got so out of hand that then-Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol had to make a statement claiming the portions had not changed. Regardless, some ordering hacks to get the most out of your meal were born from the conversation around getting skimped.

Ordering a burrito bowl at Chipotle is the best way to get the most bang for your buck. In a popular post on the Chipotle subreddit, a Redditor shared several ways in which they maximize their bowl without paying extra. One of their most important tips is to always ask for half brown and half white rice, half black and pinto beans, and half of two proteins. The poster claims they always end up getting a larger scoop this way. There's also an unspoken acknowledgement that you get larger portion sizes when you order in-store as opposed to the mobile app. Despite there being no official policy confirming this, customers theorize that standing there and looking the employees in the eye makes them load up the bowls with more ingredients.