10 Of The Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Ordering At Wendy's

In an era of wild fast food experimentation, Wendy's menu remains steadfastly focused on burgers, fries, and chicken. In fact, Wendy's first menu featured only five items, focusing on making sure they were done correctly. Obviously, things have changed since then. Sure, the Baconator is a touch extravagant, but it's no Doritos Locos Taco or KFC Double Down. Instead, Wendy's focuses on putting a signature twist on homestyle classics like chili and baked potatoes.

We admire a straightforward menu. Who wants to eat at a jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none establishment? Still, there are plenty of tips to know and pitfalls to avoid if you want to get the most bang for your buck out of a delicious Wendy's meal. This article isn't going to teach you how to secretly order that forgotten Wendy's menu item from the 1990s, but we will teach you how to stretch a dollar. In an era where dollar menus barely even exist, that's important. Not only that, all of these tips lead to some really tasty food.