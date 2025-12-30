5 Bulk Canned Items From Costco To Buy And 3 To Skip

If you're a veteran Costco member, you're likely familiar with the pitfalls that are hard to avoid during trips to your local warehouse store. For first-time Costco shoppers, discovering these shopping risks can be pricey mistakes. It's all too easy to overbuy, with the store's massively-sized offerings and seemingly miraculously low prices tempting you with deals at every turn. This is especially perilous when it comes to canned goods, because of their longevity in your pantry — it just makes sense to stock up on them when you see a bargain.

While some of the bulk canned products on Costco's towering shelves are purchases that are too good to pass up, there are plenty of others that, for various reasons, are actually better to skip. Here are some of the best deals on canned products you'll find at Costco that are well worth your money and space, and a few that you can confidently leave behind.