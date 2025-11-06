10 Costco Products That Will Take Your Coffee To The Next Level
That first sip of coffee in the morning ... there's nothing like it, right? While it may be a daily experience that brings you joy, it can be made even better. Most of us don't switch up our coffee-making routine much, often opting for a standard process. However, this drink is way more versatile than it lets on, and you don't have to painstakingly make it worthy of the best baristas, which will take hours and leave your kitchen a mess. Sometimes, a simple addition of a key product is all it takes.
There's nowhere better to get these products than at Costco. The big-box retailer stocks a range of high-quality products that enhance coffee and sells them at reasonable prices, too. If you typically buy Kirkland brand coffee in bulk (which, to be honest, you really should), it makes sense to grab these top picks while you're shopping.
Adding Kirkland Signature Pure Sea Salt can balance bitterness
If you haven't tried putting salt in your morning coffee yet, you really should. It may sound a little wild to have salty coffee, but just a pinch of salt can balance the beverage's flavor and reduce any overt bitter tones that may have developed. This is because the sodium ions in salt help mask bitterness more effectively than sugar. Simultaneously, salt also brings out the other natural notes in your coffee, and the inherent sweetness in the beans will shine through more keenly. It's a particularly useful ingredient if you prefer your coffee black and don't want intense additions, but also want to make the most of its flavors.
As for which salt to use, it's hard to go wrong with Kirkland Signature Pure Sea Salt. The fine grain helps it dissolve instantly, and stops you from chugging down gritty granules. The wide spout makes grabbing a pinch a breeze, and at just under $4 for a 30-ounce container, you'll get a lot for your money. As a core ingredient, it's also highly unlikely that your local Costco will be sold out, so it'll be an easy find.
The zest and juice from Costco Navel Oranges will sweeten your coffee
Have you ever wished that you could use fresh produce for more than just solid food? Okay, you probably haven't; that's their purpose, after all. However, next time you walk past Costco's selection of oranges, consider picking up a pack for your coffee. Orange zest and juice are underrated but highly effective additions to the beverage. They often impart intensity while taking away harshness.
Orange juice can give coffee a gentle acidity that helps to neutralize bitterness in the drink, while giving it a touch of sweetness. The zest or rind of an orange can do the same thing, but it also imbues it with orange oils that give it a zesty, fruity aroma. If you don't have oranges at hand, you can use lemons, but we prefer the slightly milder notes of the former.
With their aromatic and mildly acidic nature, Costco Navel Oranges are a natural fit here. You can get plenty of zest and juice from their ample proportions, and use the leftovers to make treats to accompany your afternoon brew, like chocolate orange pastries. These oranges come in at $0.09 per ounce, too, so you won't spend the earth.
Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon can balance flavor and deliver antioxidants
Cinnamon is hardly a stranger to coffee. It's one of the foundational ingredients of a pumpkin spice latte, and as fall rolls around, it shows up increasingly in hot drinks. However, remember that it can do more than just being part of a pumpkin spice mix. A pinch of cinnamon in your morning coffee can work wonders. Cinnamon's woody flavor profile and scent can somehow make your coffee taste sweeter, even if there's no sugar in the drink, and balance the bitterness in it. It can also add gentle pepperiness to your coffee, giving it a jolt of liveliness. Adding sugar will also enhance these flavor notes.
Additionally, cinnamon's antioxidant profile is not to be underestimated. Cinnamaldehyde, the compound that gives cinnamon its flavor and aroma, is an antioxidant that can have anti-inflammatory effects. When combined with coffee (which is also high in antioxidants), you get a double dose of healthy compounds that can fight free radicals. As for which cinnamon to get, Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon is the one to opt for. Grown in Vietnam, this cinnamon has been praised for its price and rounded, warm flavor. With a large container coming in at slightly over $5, it's a steal.
Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage makes coffee creamy and flavorful
Using a store-bought milk alternative in your morning coffee isn't just for people who follow plant-based diets. Plant-based milks like Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage can be a great way to mix things up and give your coffee a slightly different flavor, with a touch more nuance than you'd get with cow's milk. Costco's oat beverage has been praised for its sweet and creamy flavor notes, which come from the natural sugars in the oats. This sugar content means you can skip additional sweeteners elsewhere, making this product an all-in-one solution for better coffee.
However, it also means your coffee might have slightly more sugar than if you use regular milk, so bear that in mind if you're trying to lower your sugar intake. Another thing we love about Kirkland Signature Organic Non-Dairy Oat Beverage is that it's shelf-stable. As Costco sells it in bulk (which is probably no surprise), you can grab a six-count of this oat milk and store the remaining cartons for later use. Oh, and you can froth it, too: Just warm it up in the microwave and then use a milk frother to give it more body.
Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries can be used to make a next-level iced latte
Strawberries in coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and we absolutely love it. Many of us forget that we can make barista-quality iced lattes at home with the ingredients we have in our freezer. By using Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, you can whip up a refreshing drink that's perfect for summer (or the depths of winter; hey, we aren't judging). All you have to do is simmer the frozen strawberries in maple syrup and water until they break down into a syrupy consistency, and then mash them up with a fork. You'll end up with a sweet, tart strawberry syrup that you can then mix with coffee, milk, and ice. Heaven!
Although you can do this with any Costco frozen strawberries, Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries are reliably good quality and have a bright sweetness, meaning you won't have to add too much syrup to the coffee. At just over $13 for a 4-pound bag, they won't cost the earth and can last for months in your freezer.
Use Kirkland Signature Organic Vanilla Almond Beverage to sweeten your drink easily
Coffee and vanilla go together incredibly well. The warm, smooth, and fragrant notes of vanilla pair perfectly with the bitter, woody flavor and scent of coffee, bringing out a touch of sweetness in the drink. Vanilla's creaminess also rounds out the flavor of the coffee and milk, and gives the drink a real sense of luxury. However, anyone who's ever cooked with vanilla extract will know how quickly things can go wrong. Add just a drop too much, and whatever you're making will taste boozy, intense, and almost acidic.
Fortunately, Costco takes the hard work out of accurate measurement with its Kirkland Signature Organic Vanilla Almond Beverage. This infused almond milk has a balanced flavor and a bright hint of vanilla, without overdoing the spice. It's also got a nice creaminess, which will give your coffee body without thickening it too much. Plus, since it's unsweetened, you can control the sugar content in your drink. We recommend adding maple syrup or brown sugar for more depth.
Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Liqueur can make coffee a holiday treat
When the holidays roll around, we like to treat ourselves in pretty much any way we can think of, including sprucing up dishes and drinks with extra special touches. If you're anything like us, then you'll feel the same; that's why we're willing to bet that you'll love a splash of Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Liqueur in your coffee. This naturally isn't something we'd recommend doing every day, but as an after-dinner treat in the run-up to Christmas, a drop of eggnog in your coffee is pretty unmatched. Pour it into black coffee in place of milk, and warm and froth the drink to give it more heft. Alternatively, combine the liqueur with a pinch of nutmeg to spice things up.
Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Liqueur has way more going for it than just creaminess. Its flavor is boozy and rich, thanks to its combination of whisky, brandy, and rum. The French vanilla in every bottle also gives it a lovely depth and brings the other ingredients together. At 14.75% ABV, it's not overly strong, but still warming. The best part is the price: It's just under $14 for a 1.75-liter bottle.
Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey is a great sweetener
Adding honey to coffee instead of sugar is a small swap, but it'll deliver some pretty big results. Honey's flavor profile is way more complex than white granulated sugar, and it gives coffee fruity, floral, and almost caramelized notes. When these flavors combine with coffee's bitterness and intensity, they mellow them out, making your drink fuller and richer-tasting. Like coffee, honey contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals – useful compounds granulated sugar doesn't have — making this a marginally healthier choice (although, to be honest, it's the flavor that's the real selling point here).
Although Costco stocks several types of honey, its Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey is one of our favorites. This honey is reasonably priced at under $15 for a 5-pound bottle and has a pleasant, rich flavor and aroma, as well as a dense texture. As honey doesn't technically expire, it's one of those products that's worth buying in bulk. This Costco product may well help you save in the long run, instead of those smaller, more expensive bottles.
Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Oil is a key ingredient in bulletproof coffee
Coconut oil in coffee? Trust us on this one, people. When combined with unsalted butter, coconut oil can be used to make bulletproof coffee, a high-fat spin on your morning drink that has a super-creamy consistency. Bulletproof coffee is intended as a substitute for other breakfast dishes, which can often be high in carbohydrates and cause a rapid rise and fall in blood sugar, leaving you hungry by mid-morning. By contrast, bulletproof coffee has been observed to increase satiety while simultaneously providing caffeine (and therefore, waking you up effectively).
As this product goes, it's hard to go wrong with Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Oil. This cold-pressed, unrefined product comes in a generously sized tub and has been praised for its rich, coconut scent and flavor. This may also be a little too intense for some people, who might prefer a refined coconut oil, but we prefer our bulletproof coffee to have a bit more going for it. These coconut notes work well with the inherent flavor of coffee, and give the drink a nutty, slightly tropical taste and aroma.
Use Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream for a cold brew float
That's right, folks — we're suggesting adding ice cream to your coffee. Let it never be said that we don't spoil you. It may sound like a concoction that a child would dream up, but the combination of ice cream and the beverage creates a coffee float. Similar to a root beer or Coke float (see recipe), coffee floats are typically made with cold brew; otherwise, the ice cream would melt quickly. The preparation process consists of adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the drink and topping it with cream and grated chocolate. It's creamy, sweet, bitter, and very cooling — the perfect drink for summer.
You don't want to skimp on the ice cream in a cold brew float, though, so choosing a good-quality option is crucial. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream fits the bill. Its flavor won't change the world, but its smooth vanilla notes contrast the woody nature of the coffee incredibly well. However, its texture is where it really comes into its own. This ice cream has a thickness that's seriously satisfying, which helps it maintain its structure longer in your drink.