6 Types Of Takeout Containers You Should Never Recycle

We all know that we should be recycling. It's 2026, after all — the days of getting away with not being aware of its importance are long gone. However, some of us might be recycling a little bit too much. There's a fine balance between recycling the right items in the right manner and contaminating your recycling haul with items that may not have been prepared or cleaned properly, or that aren't eligible for repurposing despite seeming so. This can lead to your entire load of recycling not being processed properly, which then ends up in a landfill. See the problem?

Plus, one of the biggest culprits for causing recycling contamination? Takeout containers. These containers can vary considerably from restaurant to restaurant, and while plastic takeout vessels are perfectly fine to recycle (when clean, of course), others may disrupt the flow and poison the whole batch. Other containers, meanwhile, may be able to be processed or repurposed in other ways, but recycling them can cause more harm than good. Here are a couple of takeout containers that you should properly avoid putting in your curbside recycling, no matter how much you think they should go in there.