Types Of Containers You Should And Shouldn't Put In The Microwave

Microwaves may make our lives infinitely easier, but if we place the wrong container in them, things can go drastically wrong. Not all containers are compatible with the appliances' heating method — bringing food up to temperature via electromagnetic radiation. This radiation spurs the water molecules in the food into action, the heating of which can end up deteriorating your food's vessel: In the case of some plastics, for example, the one-two punch of electromagnetic and water activity can cause them to crack and release chemicals, which may then affect your food. Metal containers, on the other hand, may simply be too good at reflecting heat away from them, which can then result in the microwave overheating.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Some containers are perfectly suited for your humble microwave oven and can allow your food to heat through while they remain intact. Some of these containers might be pretty surprising, too: If you've ever shied away from putting a paper bowl in the microwave, now's the time to start doing it. To help you avoid making the wrong choice with your containers, and start making the right ones, we've put all the materials you should and shouldn't put in the microwave in one place.