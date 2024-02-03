Is Pasta A Food That's Easily Composted?
Leftover pasta is hard to come by; most pasta lovers will savor every last bite. However, if you find yourself with some leftover pasta scraps, unsure what to do with them, composting may seem like a good way to go.
Composting food is an excellent discarding method. It helps minimize food waste, which is a major climate change contributor. In fact, the USDA is investing nearly $10 million to make composting a higher priority. What's more, homemade compost makes fantastically fertile soil for any plant. If you have the time, space, and proper storage bin, composting is a win/win choice. However, not every food scrap is viable for compost. It is not always clear whether you can toss a certain food item in the bin.
For pasta, the answer to whether composting is an option is yes, but not in every situation. When it is plain, you can certainly throw pasta into a compost heap. However, when it is cooked, there is a different answer for different pasta dishes.
When pasta can and cannot be composted
If you are interested in composting, pasta or otherwise, there are some rules of thumb to remember what can go into a home compost bin. Plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, and grains, make excellent compost components, as they break down quickly and are packed with vitamins and minerals. Meat, fish, bones, dairy, and oils, however, should go straight to the trash. Although they are organic materials, they are more likely to attract rodents, flies, and other pesky pests you probably would not want to roam your kitchen.
For these reasons, plain pasta (cooked or uncooked) is perfect for compost, but pasta with certain sauces might not be. A pasta with meat sauce, like a bolognese, should not go into a compost bin, nor should pasta with cream sauce, like penne alla vodka. Oily sauces would be out of the running, too. A simple tomato sauce, on the contrary, can fit, but the high acidity of the tomatoes should be handled with care. Neutralizing the acidity with a high-pH substance, like lime juice, is a good way to boost the compost's fertility.
Creating compost matters
Though composting at home is a fun and easy way to create your own nutrient-dense soil, minimizing food waste is another powerful perk of compost. As long as they are not frozen, food scraps break down no matter where they are, but their environment determines exactly how they break down. When they are sent to the landfill, they break down in an oxygen-free environment, which leads to the production of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 28 times as potent as carbon dioxide, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. As of 2024, food waste is the largest contributor to municipal solid waste in American landfills. Throughout the world, food waste contributes to 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, making reducing food waste a crucial endeavor.
Whether you are looking to dispose of pasta or any other food, checking if the food is viable for compost is a worthy extra step.