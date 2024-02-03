Is Pasta A Food That's Easily Composted?

Leftover pasta is hard to come by; most pasta lovers will savor every last bite. However, if you find yourself with some leftover pasta scraps, unsure what to do with them, composting may seem like a good way to go.

Composting food is an excellent discarding method. It helps minimize food waste, which is a major climate change contributor. In fact, the USDA is investing nearly $10 million to make composting a higher priority. What's more, homemade compost makes fantastically fertile soil for any plant. If you have the time, space, and proper storage bin, composting is a win/win choice. However, not every food scrap is viable for compost. It is not always clear whether you can toss a certain food item in the bin.

For pasta, the answer to whether composting is an option is yes, but not in every situation. When it is plain, you can certainly throw pasta into a compost heap. However, when it is cooked, there is a different answer for different pasta dishes.