13 Soy Sauce Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Soy sauce has been around for thousands of years. While production methods have been modernized, the product itself has remained largely the same. A mixture of soybeans, wheat, water, and salt goes through a multi-step fermentation process using yeasts and molds. It's not too dissimilar to the way sake and miso are crafted. The brewing methods can vary by producer, but the finished sauces will all have a similar flavor profile: Salty, deep, and packed with umami.

Producers all over the world make their own versions of this condiment. On top of that, there are many different styles of soy sauce, some better suited for specific purposes, some more generally versatile. It can be daunting to look at the array of bottles, not knowing one from the other. Very few people likely have the kitchen space or the soy sauce zeal to keep multiple bottles on hand, so when faced with so much choice, how can you know which single bottle should claim a spot in your pantry? With that dilemma in mind, I've selected a dozen brands and, through a series of taste tests, have determined which soy sauce will give you the best flavor, versatility, and value. Here are the bottles I tried, ranked from worst to best.