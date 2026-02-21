These 8 Restaurant Chains Serve The Best Salad

There was once a time when opting for a lighter meal at a chain restaurant meant settling for a sad bowl of wilted lettuce and a few lonely croutons. These days, fast casual chains have really stepped up their salad game to offer customers real nutritious alternatives that are still hearty and filling. From chargrilled chicken piled over fresh crunchy romaine to Mediterranean-inspired bowls packed with whole grains and bold dressings, some chain restaurants are proving that eating healthy doesn't need to be boring.

These fast casual restaurants are loading their salads with well-seasoned proteins, fresh produce, crunchy toppings, and sauces that customers can't stop raving about online. Some of these menu items have even developed cult followings on TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram. Whether you are in the mood for a fruity and refreshing salad, prefer something more smoky and barbecue-forward, or can't get enough of fresh feta and salty olives, these are the eight chain restaurants that serve salads worth ordering.